THURSDAY
Westerly High
Boys soccer: West Warwick, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: at Barrington, 3 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Pilgrim, 6:30 p.m.
Chariho High
Boys soccer: Pilgrim, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: at North Kingstown, 6:45 p.m.
Stonington High
Boys soccer: Bacon Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: at Ledyard, 5 p.m.
Field hockey: Guilford, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: at Grasso Tech, 3:45 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Grasso Tech, 5:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: at Westerly, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: at Fitch, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Fitch, 5:30 p.m
Field hockey: vs. at Fitch, 4 p.m.
Westerly High
Football: Chariho, 7 p.m.
