SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: Fitch at Stonington, 12:30 p.m. (Piver Cup)
Boys soccer: Fitch at Stonington, 5:30 p.m. (Piver Cup)
Westerly High
Girls soccer: at Stonington, 3 p.m. (Piver Cup)
Boys soccer: at Stonington, 8 p.m. (Piver Cup)
Stonington High
Football: at Northwest Catholic, 10:30 a.m.
Girls soccer: Westerly, 3 p.m. (Piver Cup)
Boys soccer: Westerly, 8 p.m. (Piver Cup)
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: Putnam, 11 a.m.
