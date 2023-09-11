MONDAY
Chariho High
Girls volleyball: at East Greenwich, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: at Cumberland, 6:30 p.m.
Girls tennis: North Providence, 4 p.m.
Westerly High
Girls tennis: North Smithfield, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: at East Greenwich, 6:30 p.m.
Field hockey: at Toll Gate, 5 p.m.
Boys cross country: vs. North Kingstown, Westerly 4:30 p.m.
Girls cross country: vs. North Kingstown, Westerly, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis: vs. Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Westerly High
Boys soccer: at North Smithfield, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Girls volleyball: at Ponganset, 7 p.m.
Boys cross country: at Chariho, North Kingstown, 4:30 p.m.
Girls cross country: at Chariho, North Kingstown, 4:30 p.m.
Stonington High
Girls soccer: Waterford, 7 p.m.
Field hockey: at Woodstock Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Boys cross country: Norwich Free Academy, Windham, 3:30 p.m.
Girls cross country: Norwich Free Academy, Windham, 3:30 p.m.
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: Lyman Memorial, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball: at Norwich Tech, 5:15 p.m.
Boys cross country: Fisher’s Island, Putnam, New London, 4 p.m.
Girls cross country: Fisher’s island, Putnam, New London, 4:30 p.m.
