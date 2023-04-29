GROTON — Residents of southeastern Connecticut are invited to join the conversation on climate when officials host the first ever Groton Climate Forum on May 9.
The forum, which is sponsored by the Groton Resiliency & Sustainability Task Force and the Connecticut Institute for Resilience & Climate Adaptation, will include a feature showing on Connecticut Public's production of "Climate Change Along Connecticut's Coast. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion, and a question and answer period.
The purpose of the program is to mitigate climate change impact in Groton and identify ways to improve and adapt in a rapidly changing world.
The program is open to the public and will be held at the Thrive 55+ Active Living Center at 102 Route 117 in Groton and will begin at 7 p.m.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.