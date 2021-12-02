WESTERLY — Grammy-nominated musician Arooj Aftab, a Berklee School of Music graduate who earned a coveted spot on Barack Obama's "Summer Playlist" earlier this year, is slated to perform at the United Theatre Saturday.
According to Billboard magazine, the Saudi Arabia-born artist said she taught herself how to play guitar and learned to sing "by listening to everyone from Billie Holiday and Mariah Carey to the late Indian singer Begum Akhtar."
Once she started making her own music, the magazine said, Aftab became one of the first artists in Pakistan to promote herself using the Internet, with her covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and Amir Zaki’s “Mera Pyar” going viral and helping establish the indie music scene in the country.
Aftab came to prominence in Pakistan in the early 2000s when she developed a style that combines Sufi-mystical poetry with the spirit of independent rock — a sound that catapulted her to stardom from a then-fledgling underground and online music community in Pakistan. She eventually moved to the U.S., earned a degree at Berklee and now lives in New York City. She has collaborated with such artists as Meshell Ndegeocello, Esperanza Spalding, DJ /rupture, and Abida Parveen, to name a few.
Her music is inspired by the poetry and musicality of Rumi, Abida Parveen and other Sufi poets, as well as the reworking of classical Pakistani and North Indian forms like khayal and kafi, she said.
In a statement, she explained how Sufi words have impacted her writing.
"It is very much about the feeling that [Sufi poetry] leaves you with: calmness, peace, patience, simplicity ... and then sadness, longing, wandering, searching, openness, oneness," she writes. "I try to take all these qualities and weave them into my music.”
Aftab says she is adamant that her music not be defined as retro; instead, she’d prefer that her music be understood as "a new approach to an old form."
She says her music is “something new that’s both musically and politically resonant for the contemporary moment.”
Aftab unveiled her latest studio effort, "Vulture Prince," in May via New Amsterdam Records, according to Billboard. The seven-track LP is rooted in a form of Arabic poetry known as the ghazal and contains acclaimed tracks such as “Mohabbat” and “Last Night,” as well as collaborations with multi-instrumentalist Darian Donovan Thomas (“Baghon Main”) and Brazilian singer Badi Assad (“Diya Hai”), according to the magazine.
In 2011, NPR listed Arooj as one of the Top 100 Young Composers of Today, alongside names such as Grammy Award-winning Esperanza Spalding and fusion jazz piano virtuoso Vijay Iyer. The New York Times included Arooj in their list of "Best Concerts of 2012."
She has performed her music at major venues such as the Lincoln Center, Highline Ballroom, Le Poisson Rouge, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and she's also been invited to perform at festivals such as the Big Ears Festival, the Ecstatic Music Festival and the SF Jazz Festival.
The concert was originally scheduled to take place last summer but was postponed due to pandemic concerns.
