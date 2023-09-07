WESTERLY — It was a successful beginning for Westerly girls volleyball coach Laurel Auth.
Reilly Peloquin had seven kills, Emma Carracciolo finished with nine aces and Alex Stoehr had eight digs to help lead Westerly in a 25-14, 25-7, 25-20 season opening Division II victory over Pilgrim High at Westerly Middle School.
“It feels good to get a win in our first match,” Auth said in an email. “The girls have been working hard so far and it’s good to see a positive result early.
“Our serving was key tonight putting a lot of pressure on their serve receive but, we also saw some good things offensively from our front row.”
Lyla Auth had a strong all-around performance at setter with eight aces, 13 assists, three kills and five digs.
The Bulldogs finished with 27 aces in the sweep.
Westerly visits Ponganset on Tuesday.
Chariho 3, Mount St. Charles 0
WOODS HOLE, JCT — Alexis Cole had 28 assists, five aces and eight digs and Jules White added eight kills, four aces and seven digs to help lift the Chargers in a Division 1-B match-up.
Grace MacLeod finished with seven kills and six digs and Emma Kocab had 13 assists as Chariho (1-1, 1-1 Division I) won by set scores of 27-25, 25-6, 26-24.
The Mounties (1-1) were playing their Division 1-B opener.
Chariho takes on Fitch today on the road in Groton, Conn.
- Rich Zalusky
