COVENTRY - Jules White had 14 kills, five aces and 10 digs and Erin O'Leary added 10 kills and 12 digs as Chariho rebounded from losing the opening game in a Division 1-B victory over Coventry.
Alexis Cole had 44 assists, five digs and three aces, Emma Kocab 14 digs and five aces, Katja Nelson 11 kills, Elle Clark nine kills and Finleigh Callahan contributed seven digs as the Chargers (4-1, 3-0 Division I-B) fell 25-23 in Game 1 before winning the next three - 25-12, 25-16 and 25-17 - in handing Coventry (4-1, 4-1) its first loss of the season.
Chariho hosts Cranston East Thursday in a Division I-B match.
- Rich Zalusky
