WILLIMANTIC - Abby Butremovic had 12 digs and Addison Stanley finished with three kills and two aces as Wheeler (2-2) dropped the ECC inter-division match to Windham.
Aniya Jenkins led the Whippets (3-0), who won by game scores of 25-14, 26-24 and 25-19, with 14 kills and two aces.
The Lions travel to Waterford on Monday.
- Rich Zalusky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.