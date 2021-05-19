STONINGTON — Stonington High's girls track team picked up enough points in field events to edge NFA, 77-73, in the final dual meet of the season Wednesday.
Lila Rich won both the high jump (5-0) and the pole vault (9-0). Stonington swept the high jump — Teagan O'Brien and Ruth Greene tied for second, both clearing 4-4. O'Brien was also second in the long jump (15-6).
Olivia Haberek won the shot put (29-8) and the discus (90-2). The Bears swept the discus — Madison Wing was second (85-6) and Miabella Antonino was third (67-3).
Sophia Bell won the javelin (99-3) and was second in the shot put (28-7½). Stonington swept the javelin, with Wing taking second (81-2) and Sierra Lund placing third (75-10).
Ellie Korinek won the 300 hurdles (51.4), was second in the triple jump (29-11½) and the 110 hurdles (18.7).
Amelia Caron won the 100 hurdles (17.8) and finished second in the 300 hurdles (52.6).
Nancy Inthasit finished second in the 100 (13.2) and the 200 (27.4). Ruth Greene placed third in the 100 (13.8) and the 200 (28.2).
Helena Hoinsky contributed a third in the 400 (1:02.8), as did Addison Labbe in the 800 (2:40.3).
Alexa Williams, Inthasit, Marin Singletary and Labbe combined to win the 4x400 relay (4:23.9).
Stonington (5-1) next competes in the Division I meet on Monday at East Lyme. Field events start at 4:30 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.