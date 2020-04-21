WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High sophomore Margaret Weeden earned third-team All-State honors this season in the high jump for the girls indoor track team.
The selections are based on performances at the state meet.
Weeden cleared 5-2 at the state meet. She was one of six jumpers to clear the height including the event winner Edie Tomka of La Salle Academy. She placed third based on when she cleared the height in the meet.
Weeden was also second All-Dwyer Division in the high jump.
Junior Abby Cole earned first-team All-Dwyer Division in the 3,000, 1,500 and 1,000 after winning all three races at the division championship meet. Cole was third team All-Medium Class in the 3,000.
Freshman Brooke Kanaczet was first-team All-Dwyer Division in the 600 after winning the race. Senior Tia Sardelli was second team in the 600.
Third-team All-Dwyer Division honors went to seniors Anna Golas, Emily Stevens, Rebekah Sullivan and sophomore Catherine Allenson in the 4x800.
— Keith Kimberlin
