PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Brooke Kanaczet won two races during a Sullivan Division girls indoor track meet on Wednesday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Kanaczet turned in a time of 5:14 in the 1,500 and 3:19 in the 1,000.
Chariho (4-3) beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 61-46 and Johnston, 62-22, but lost to Bay View, 75-33.
The results are from all Sullivan Division races run on Wednesday.
Erin vonHousen won the 3,000 (10:45) and was third in the 600 (1:49). Emily Brown was second in the 300 (47.63) and Megan Quaratella was sixth in the shot put (22-6).
Brown, Chloe Babcock, Emmiline Wiberg and Emily Campbell finished third in the 4x200 (1:58).
Babcock, vonHousen, Babcock and Ella Murphy finished fifth in the 4x400 (5:02).
— Keith Kimberlin
