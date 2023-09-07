WESTERLY - Freshman Virginia Royce had a successful beginning to her high school career - winning in straight sets (6-2, 6-0) at No.1 singles for Westerly in a 7-0 victory over North Providence in the Division II opener for both teams at Rotary Park.
The Bulldogs also had singles wins from No. 2 Mallorey Clark (3-6, 6-4, 11-11 ret), No. 3 Erica Nyberg (6-2, 6-1) and No.4 Margaret Scanapieco (6-3, 6-1).
Addison Serra and Simone Hackett won at No.1 doubles (6-0, 6-3) while Mia Urso and Caroline Wade (6-1, 6-1) and Madison Mankiff and Sophia Horton (6-2, 6-0) helped complete the sweep.
Westerly hosts Smithfield on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
- Rich Zalusky
