STONINGTON — Stonington High will travel to Montville on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the first round of the Class S girls lacrosse state tournament.
Stonington (9-5) is the No. 10 seed, while Montville (12-5) is the No. 7 seed. Stonington beat Montville, 13-4, on April 27.
The winner faces No. 2 Ellington or No. 15 Morgan on Friday at 5 p.m. The higher seed will host the quarterfinal round game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.