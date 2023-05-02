WATERFORD — Emma Spathakis and Shay Burnside scored three goals each as Stonington High defeated Waterford, 11-7, in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Spathakis also contributed a pair of assists.
Stonington (10-0, 8-0 Division II) led 6-0 at the half. Emma Logel and Autumn Christian each scored two goals and finished with an assist. Lilly Loughlean scored once for the Bears.
Stonington goalie Shya Fine faced 16 shots and made nine saves.
Waterford is now 5-5, 2-2 including a pair of losses to the Bears.
Stonington returns home on Thursday to host Westerly in a nonleague game at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
