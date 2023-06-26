Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our final visit of June 2023 here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:15 a.m., will set at 8:25 p.m., and where we're suddenly zooming into summer with the Fourth of July just days away.
But before we rush into the new month, let us pause to celebrate June and to highlight some of the events that occurred during this loveliest of months, events that lifted our hearts and gave us reason to smile and celebrate, such as the splendid 42nd annual Summer Pops held Saturday in Wilcox Park thanks to The Chorus of Westerly! How fabulous to see so many happy people filling the gorgeous park and appreciating gorgeous music. A big thank you to the entire chorus and to Doug Rayner — the much-admired, retired Westerly baby doc — and his wife, Jean, who are largely responsible for the longevity and success of the beloved tradition. As chorus founder and longtime Music Director George "Bunky" Kent said recently, the Summer Pops would never have happened without his childhood friend, Doug Rayner. What a legacy!
And now, a Teddy Bear tribute and hearty congratulations to Samantha (Liguori) and Aaron Ide of New London upon the birth of their first child, Miriam Jeanette Ide, who was born on June 16, 2023, to the joy of her entire family, which includes her maternal grandparents, Lori and Jim Liguori of Westerly, her paternal grandparents, Chris and Roberta Ide of Lake Worth, Florida, and maternal great-grandparents; Stella Liguori of Westerly and Bob and Lana Bianchini of Matunuck, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Lori, a longtime, much-loved school psychologist with Stonington Public Schools, said the "exciting news" not only means the first child for Aaron and Samantha (a WHS grad) but the beginning of a whole new generation, as baby Miriam is the first grandchild and first great-grandchild in the Liguori-Ide family. Congratulations one and all and welcome Miriam!
And there was a big fat (not Greek but Westerly) wedding Friday night in Mystic, filled with friends from the WHS class of 2004 and Chariho class of 2008, when Colby Castagna and Jamie Hinchey shared "I-dos," at the Inn at Mystic. Joyful and welcome news for the wonderful Castagna. I hear Colby's sister (and Jamie's new sister-in-law) Lexi was the perfect officiant and Colby's big bro, Trevor, gave the perfect Best Man speech! Best wishes Jamie and Colby!
And congratulations to the two amazing local women who were celebrated Wednesday night during the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's 66th annual membership meeting at Venice. I think "WOW" might be the best way to describe the evening, which brought roughly 250 people together to honor the 2023 Citizen of the Year Betty-Jo Cugini-Greene and the 2023 Key Award recipient, Ruth Tureckova. How uplifting to see so many people gathered in one place to toast two such remarkable women who seem to champion Westerly every chance they get. Ruth, the executive director of the Frank Olean Center and longtime chamber volunteer, was accompanied by her family, husband, David Culton and children Ella and Tim. Betty-Jo, the lifelong Westerly resident "known for her impressive, award-winning career in broadcasting," the trailblazer who hosts a weekly radio program on WBLQ; the first female news director in the history of NBC-10 who serves as president of the board of trustees of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park (and volunteers for many other nonprofits) and whose contributions to Westerly life are too many to list; was accompanied by her family, husband Steve Greene, mother, (the extraordinary) Betty Cugini, her son, Christopher Koretski (and his girlfriend, Charlotte) and her daughter, Katherine, who, taking a page from her mother's book, recently joined the NBC News embed team for the 2024 election cycle. Speaking of NBC, it looked like the entire NBC-10 newsroom made the trek to Westerly to toast their beloved Betty-Jo — including Alison Bologna, Mario Hilario, Gene Valicenti, Patrice Wood and Frank Carpano. Of course colleagues and friends from Betty Jo's every other walk of life were there as well, like her beloved chums from kindergarten (the YaYas;) Brigitte Hopkins from the library; Ellen Madison from the Babcock-Smith House Museum; DJ Gadget from WBLQ and folks who have known her all her life, like Matt and Florence Lewiss and Al and Pat Almeida.
In her acceptance remarks, Betty-Jo reminded us of how fortunate we are to live in such a remarkable, beautiful part of the world. "How lucky are we?" she asked. Perhaps the most touching part of the evening during the sharing of a marvelous video, created by the uber-talented Chris Walsh, which featured snippets of Betty-Jo's brilliant commencement address to the WHS Class of 2023 along with comments from friends and family members, including from her beautiful mom, Betty. "I can't tell you how proud I am of you, Betty-Jo," Betty said. "You're taking right after your father."
Betty-Jo's dad, the late Joe Cugini, was a much-loved member of the Westerly community and the chamber Citizen of the Year in 1986.
Bravo to Lisa Konicki, Maria DiMaggio and Emcee Dennis Algiere for a perfectly beautiful evening filled with happy memories, good people and good friends.
Until next time, dear readers, in the words of Betty-Jo and her father before her, "Life is precious, live it well." Ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.