NEW LONDON — Gary Allan Poe is probably not related to Edgar Allan Poe, but he is related to an Undersheriff of Nottingham. He has also created quite the program to commemorate the 172nd anniversary of the death of Edgar Allan Poe, and plans to share it this weekend at The Thames Club in New London.
In a program called "An Hour (or so) with the Poes (Some Poems, Some Tales and Some Stuff You Probably Don’t Know)," Gary Allan Poe, an actor who has appeared on stage with the Colonial Theatre's Shakespeare Festival in Wilcox Park, said the program will feature "a series of Edgar’s writing along with historical context and anecdotes."
"Gary, now in his 75th year," according to a statement from the Flock Theatre, which is sponsoring the event, "is a co-founder of Oldcastle Theatre Company in Bennington, Vermont, now in its 49th year."
Gary Allan Poe made his professional debut in 1968 in the New York Shakespeare Festival’s production of "Henry IV, Part I," spent two seasons with the American Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Connecticut, has appeared locally in "Romeo & Juliet" and "Macbeth," with Flock, in "The Tempest" and "The Taming of the Shrew," with the Colonial, and in "Other People’s Money" at the Ivoryton Playhouse in Essex.
Flock Theatre, the resident theatre company at Mitchell College, is a professional, nonprofit theatre company based in New London and committed to working with any community they’re invited into in order to find the theater that best suits the needs of that community. The company has worked with numerous local organizations — including the Chorus of Westerly and Mystic Seaport — and artists and communities to produce their singular brand of theatre.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
