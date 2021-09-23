WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High limited the Cranston co-op to just one shot and earned a 3-0 Division III field hockey win on Wednesday.
McKenzie Allen, Megan Henry and Laurel McIntosh scored a goal each for Chariho. Chaia Elwell assisted on all three goals.
Chariho (3-0, 3-0 Division III) had 14 penalty corners and Cranston had one.
Cranston is 0-2-1, 0-1-1. Chariho next travels to Rocky Hill on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
