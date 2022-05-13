Sponsored Content
Westerly, RI - Taryn Bishop, FNP has joined Wood River Health Services' dedicated team of providers. A board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, she previously worked at Ocean State Healthcare in Westerly. Taryn graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Rhode Island in 2006 and worked in an emergency department and critical care setting as a Registered Nurse for several years in Connecticut.
After earning her Master’s degree from Sacred Heart University in 2017 as a Clinical Nurse Leader, she transitioned into nursing management prior to obtaining a Post Master’s Certificate from University of Rhode Island as an Family Nurse Provider. For the past five years, she has worked diligently to develop a large panel of primary care patients.
Taryn Bishop works out of Wood River Health Service's Westerly facility at 17 Wells Street Wednesdays through Fridays. Beginning in the fall, she will also be available at our Hope Valley location at 823 Main Street. She is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment with Taryn, please call: (401) 539-2461
About Wood River Health Services
Since 1976, Wood River Health Services (WRHS) has provided high-quality affordable medical, dental and social services to the communities of southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut.
A private, non-profit Community Health Center, WRHS is devoted to providing quality patient care to more than 8,000 patients.
It is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home. WRHS is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), a community-based health care provider that receives funds from the HRSA Health Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas. FQHCs must adhere to a stringent set of requirements including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on the ability to pay and operating under a governing board that includes at least 51% patient-members. For information about its programs and services, visit WRHSRI.org.
