WESTERLY — The giant, red, abstract sculpture on the lawn in front of the Westerly Train Station is a sign of hope said the artist who designed "Angels' Wings," the name of the eye-catching piece.
"Hope flies on the wings of angels," said R. Douglass Rice of Stonington, who created the sculpture from framing timbers. "Now, in this time of COVID, we can all use hope."
This is the third sculpture of Rice's to sit in front of the station, which houses the Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly. Rice's first piece, a series of six slender, red structures called "Evolution," was placed on the green in 2018. A bright yellow-and-blue creation called "Evolution II 4 & 6" followed.
Gallery president Arlene Piacquadio said when Rice shared photos of the sculpture and suggested placing it on the lawn, she felt immediately hopeful.
"I just thought, 'Wow, what a fitting message,'" Piacquadio said. "What a wonderful thing to do ... to offer a visual sign of hope to the whole community."
How fitting, she added, to have such a strong visual "front and center," created specifically "to raise hopes and inspire."
The gallery, which has been closed to visitors but is offering virtual exhibits since March, when the coronavirus forced most businesses to close down, "is very fortunate to have such creative artists," Piacquadio said.
Rice, who was assisted by fellow Stonington artist Forrest Joss, said the sculpture is 10 feet high by 16 feet by 16 feet and is made from painted Douglas fir.
"I just started shaping," he explained. "As with all my sculptures, I started small and then I started playing. ... I played with shape."
Rice said he has no plan when he begins his work, no design or idea specifically in mind. He just starts playing and cutting and shaping the wood.
"After they're born, I start looking to see what it all means," the sculptor said.
When Rice began to put the pieces together, he said, he started to see feathers and then angel wings and then the idea of hope flying on the wings of the angels and the name for the piece came to light.
"We all need hope right now," said Piacquadio. Having Rice's new sculpture in front of the train station "speaks loudly for our amazing gallery," she said.
"It's as if it's saying, 'We're here, we're still around, we have hope,'" she said. "And we will be back."
Piacquadio said the gallery is waiting for word from Gov. Gina Raimondo about the next phase of opening protocols, but that the members are busy planning to work with an organization called Artists for World Peace for a virtual show in the fall.
Rice, who moved to Stonington from New York City in 2016, joined the cooperative gallery soon after. A longtime artist who spent a career building high-end homes in New York City and environs, Rice was born in La Jolla, Calif., in 1952, and grew up in Pennsylvania and San Francisco. He took his first sculpture class as a prep school student at Phillips Exeter Academy, in New Hampshire, then went on to study sculpture at Stanford with Richard Randall. He graduated from Stanford with a degree in human biology in 1974.
When the pandemic forced people into isolation, he said, he came up with the idea to paint portraits of friends from selfies.
"I created a virtual community on Facebook," he said. "And I said I'd paint a portrait of the first 50 people who sent me a selfie."
"I now have 57 portraits," he said with a laugh. "It's brought me out of isolation."
Rice also came out of isolation to deliver four sculptures to various New London locations, one top the Guilford green and another to Wimpfheimer Park in Stonington. Another Rice sculpture is on display at the Franconia Art Walk in Franconia, N.H.
"Angels' Wings" is for sale $12,500 through the gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.