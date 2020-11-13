STONINGTON — For the past two decades, Theresa Hersh has worked tirelessly to serve the community as a police officer, volunteer firefighter and member of the Stonington Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Now the 39-year-old lifelong local resident is making history as only the second woman to be promoted to sergeant within the Stonington Police Department, and the first to hold a leadership position with police, fire and ambulance services in Stonington at the same time.
The 13-year police veteran and 20-year first responder was recently promoted to sergeant following a competitive application process that included 11 qualified candidates; she began training in her new capacity as a shift leader after being formally sworn in on Oct. 28. Hersh said this week that the promotion has been both exciting and humbling, and that she looks forward to taking on the new challenges that will come with the position.
"There were many good candidates, all well-qualified officers who would have provided strong leadership for this department, so I was very humbled to be chosen for this opportunity," she said. "Everyone is committed to serving the community, and I look forward to serving alongside those coworkers as members of a team committed to helping improve quality of life and protect the residents of our community."
Hersh will replace a position left vacant by the retirement of Sgt. James McCaffrey, a Stonington police veteran who will step away on Thursday after 30 years with the agency. During his time with the department, McCaffrey served in a variety of roles including patrol officer, detective, youth officer and DARE instructor.
Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson praised the work of both McCaffrey and Hersh, saying that he is confident that she has the skills and experience to hit the ground running and provide quality leadership for the department in the years to come.
"We are extremely lucky to have such a number of high-caliber employees, especially in a small department, and it was a tough decision for the (Board of Police Commissioners)," he said. "Theresa has a wealth of knowledge, experience and connections that has proven to be a valuable asset for our department."
Olson said the department is also excited to provide her an opportunity to further bridge the gap between the town's first responders, and will use her connections to help enhance and coordinate multi-agency responses.
For Hersh, who will be the first female sergeant since Barbara Richard retired in 1997, the recent promotion is the latest in a long line of accomplishments during a 20-year career in public service.
The 2000 graduate of Stonington High School had joined Stonington Ambulance that same year, and over the past two decades has risen through the ranks to the position of chief, a position she still holds.
She would go on to join the Stonington Borough Fire Department in 2001 and the Quiambaug Fire Department a year later, also rising through the ranks. She currently serves as a deputy chief with Stonington Borough and as a captain in Quiambaug.
Hersh joined the police department in March 2007.
"For me, it was always just about serving the community and helping the people," she said. "The more I volunteered, the more I realized it was something that I wanted to keep doing."
In the coming week, she will complete her on-the-job training and prepare to take the reins as a shift leader, but she intends to continue to serve as a community leader alongside other talented and dedicated members of the police department. She said she hopes to promote team unity and a strong work ethic that will help the department continue to successfully protect and serve the Stonington community.
"I don't look at anyone differently. We are all dedicated to this community and we are all part of a team; we are family," she said.
Another new sergeant?
Olson said Tuesday that the department is also exploring adding a sergeant position to the ranks, though he cautioned the concept remains in a discussion phase between the police administrators and members of the Board of Police Commissioners.
The new position, which Olson reiterated has not yet been approved, would entail hiring an officer to serve as a liaison in aiding the department as it seeks to meet the requirements of the police accountability bill passed in July.
"It will help us to make sure we are meeting all the requirements, as well as providing someone who will be able to help assist with the administrative responsibilities that come with it," Olson said.
