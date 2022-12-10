RICHMOND — With five new members on the Chariho School Committee this year, including three Republicans from Hopkinton and two Republicans from Richmond, there is likely to be a considerable shift in opinions in discussions and desired policies.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said this week that she and her team of administrators are ready to work with whatever direction they are given.
All five committee members have now been sworn in with the last taking the oath on Monday, Picard confirmed, and they are prepared to hit the ground running on Tuesday evening. Each had campaigned on promises of fiscal responsibility and will face difficult decisions as they seek to present a budget that meets all student needs without overburdening local taxpayers.
New committee members include Hopkinton residents Tyler Champlin, Polly Ann Hopkins and Larry Phelps as well as Richmond residents Kathryn Colasante and Patricia Pouliot. Incumbent Hopkinton Democrat endawnis Spears, who was appointed by the Hopkinton Town Council for one year to fill an open seat, and unaffiliated Richmond incumbents Ryan Callahan and William Day did not garner enough votes for reelection.
“The newest members have all made time to take their oaths, and they took part in a two-hour onboarding session (Monday evening),” Picard said. “It is an opportunity to help bring them up to speed on the latest laws and expectations so that they have a better understanding of operations and what their roles will be.”
For the Republican newcomers, the fall campaign involved promises of fiscal restraint and responsibility, a return to core education and a move from social and political topics, and enhancing communication with the public.
In a post-election interview in November, Champlin said he is committed to “completely reviewing the district’s books,” part of an effort designed to find savings and create efficiencies that will better serve the community.
The cost of inflation and impact of the pandemic have left families across the region searching for ways to make ends meet. In such difficult times, Champlin said it is incredibly important to find savings wherever possible in order to prevent overtaxing residents.
“When the Hopkinton Town Council chose to go in a different direction last year and replace a Republican on the Chariho School Committee with a Democrat despite having qualified Republicans, we warned that it would send a message to the voters that officials weren’t listening,” Champlin said on Tuesday. “(The election of five Republicans) is the result of that, and we are prepared to go in and make sure the district remains transparent and accountable.”
Pouliot said she became more involved because she was alarmed to learn school materials were available that “promoted transgender transitioning” to young children. She said she believes parents should have more say and plans to address issues with access to inappropriate materials.
“This radical woke agenda currently in our school is not teaching children how to think; it is telling them what to think,” she said.
These concepts are a lot different than those presented by school committee members over the past few years, and Picard said she sees this as a valuable opportunity to improve communication all around and to explain to voters more efficiently what the district’s needs and expectations are.
Picard said that in education, it should never be considered a bad thing to “think outside the box” and find alternative solutions to problems. There are more mandates than ever, however, and she said it will be difficult to find a balance without any increases in the budget.
In her role as superintendent, she said her job has and always will be to recommend a budget that is both effective in putting the district on a path of continued success while keeping the taxpayers and their ability to pay in mind. She said she will continue to try and find the right balance to best meet the needs of the entire tri-town community.
The district is also once again gearing up for challenges with the state as it attempts to secure fair transportation funding, Picard said.
“It is my job to implement the policies and use what money we have in the most efficient way for our students, and no matter who is serving on the committee, that is what I plan to do,” Picard said. “With the five new members, I am incredibly hopeful that we will be able to find a way to explain to the voters why we will be making the request we do. If that does not help get it to pass, then these new members will be critical in providing guidance on which direction they would like the district to go.”
