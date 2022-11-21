STONINGTON — A redesigned proposal to bring affordable housing to the site of the former Campbell Grain in downtown Pawcatuck has cleared another hurdle after gaining conditional approval from the Architectural Design Review Board last week.
Members of the design board OK'd a motion approving the building design plan provided that WinnDevelopment, the Boston-based firm seeking to develop the former mill site, makes alterations to a rear section of the building and lobby. The board expressed concerns that the preliminary plans were not aesthetically appropriate and that the redesign should seek to make those problem areas more appealing.
The conditional approval passed by a 4-1 vote with board member Leslie Discoll opposed. Winn is expected to appear before the board once the requested changes are made to the plan.
“We listened to the community’s concerns and reimagined the project based on what we heard. This proposal supports a community need for senior housing,” WinnDevelopment Project Director Matthew Robayna said in a statement following a September open house. “We have changed what we are realistically able to change based on community feedback, while still putting forward a proposal that we’re proud of and that is economically viable.”
WinnDevelopment revealed it is seeking to build a 70-unit apartment senior housing community on the 1.9-acre site. With the restrictions of senior housing in place, residents in the community would be limited to those ages 55 and older and would include tenants from a mix of incomes. All apartments would be either one- or two-bedroom units.
The size of the proposed building is 25,000 square feet, smaller than the one proposed in 2021, and includes 91 parking spaces onsite, which the company said would create a parking ratio of 1.3 spaces per apartment — much higher than in most senior housing communities.
A copy of the proposal is available through the website campbellgrain.com.
The proposal is considerably different from the one brought forth in 2020, when the company sought to build a five-story, 82-unit complex at the site. The complex was expected to include 65 units to be rented to those earning 30%, 50% and 80% of area median income, or AMI, and 17 to be rented at market rates.
During the board’s meeting last week, Chairman Michael McKinley referred to the approval as a “win-win” because Winn will now be able to pursue Planning and Zoning approval with a conditional approval in hand. The alternative would have been to reject the project.
Winn Development will also be seeking approval and support from the Board of Police Commissioners in December. The item is expected to be part of the agenda for public hearing at the Dec. 20 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Some residents have remained adamantly opposed, however, and expressed concerns that the development is too large and would have a negative impact on traffic, services and quality of life downtown.
Angry residents had disrupted the first public input session on the new proposal several times, expressing disagreement with the company’s vision. They shouted disapproval for any housing complex, saying it would overcrowd the downtown area, create a traffic nightmare and potentially have negative effects on crime or other factors.
The company has argued that, in accordance with state laws, there is potential for the property to still be developed using the 82-apartment site plan already approved or could be sold to another developer. Either would result in “significant lost economic opportunity” for the local community, both company officials and town staff previously said.
