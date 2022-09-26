STONINGTON — A Westerly High graduate and five-year police veteran from Tennessee who has already worked as both a handcuff instructor and field training officer will soon bring valuable expertise and new training opportunities to the Stonington Police Department.
Stonington police on Monday morning welcomed the latest recruit, 31-year-old Michael Intrieri as the newest member of the town’s force. He joins the agency following a lengthy selection process conducted by the Board of Police Commissioners that included numerous applicants without previous experience and five established officers, according to Police Capt. Todd Olson.
“For Mike, this is something of a return home after serving the past couple years as a member of the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department in Tennessee,” Olson said. “He and his wife were looking to return to where they grew up, and he brings a lot of valuable experience that can have an immediate, positive impact for our department.”
A graduate of Westerly High School, Intrieri went on to obtain an associate degree in liberal arts from Dean College in Franklin, Mass. He was hired full time as an officer in 2017 at the University of Rhode Island and remained an active member of its staff until accepting the job in Tennessee, where he worked from 2020 until recently joining the Stonington Police Department.
He has also completed additional studies at the University of New Haven, although it has not yet resulted in any added degree or certification, officials said.
In addition to his experience as a handcuff instructor and field training officer, Intrieri is also certified as a drug recognition expert. Under Connecticut statutes, every department is required to establish a certified drug recognition expert on staff and this will help to immediately fill that future requirement, Olson said.
During a morning swearing-in ceremony, Police Chief Jay DelGrosso and Board of Police Commissioners Chairman Robert O'Shaughnessy each said he was one of two finalists and that it was Intrieri’s hunger to grow and learn that set him apart.
“Throughout the process, throughout the background checks, we had heard nothing but positive things about this guy,” Olson said in a phone interview Monday. “He is already approved for comparative compliance in Connecticut, which means he will be able to complete training in a couple of months rather than needing to start over at the academy.”
Before he can start taking shifts, Intrieri will still need to complete certain training protocols to prove he can comply with state policing standards, Olson said. Intrieri has already started learning about the department as well, Olson said.
“We think Mike is going to be a great fit here,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.