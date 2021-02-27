WESTERLY — The Recreation Department says it's time to get a move on. With that advice in mind, the department has organized a March Move-A-Thon.
The March 7 event will include both outdoor and indoor activities at the Bradford School. Planned are jump rope challenges, basketball skills sessions, pickleball, ping pong and open gym time. Relays on eight ergometer rowing machines the department acquired recently are also scheduled.
A $31,000 Take It Outside Grant from the state, which the department applied for in January, will be used to help pay for the event, the rowing machines and other equipment, including a few 10-foot-by-20-foot tents. The state's Take It Outside grant initiative was developed by Gov. Gina Raimondo's administration and Commerce RI as a means to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been encouraging people to stay outdoors despite the winter. It's safer to be outside during COVID," said Julia Beasley, interim director of the Recreation Department.
Beasley, a former Olympic rower, said she hopes the rowing machines will lead people to the water when the weather gets warmer.
"Hopefully the ergometers will allow people to feel what it's like to row, and then hopefully in the summer they will have a chance to get out on the water," she said.
The grant is also being used to purchase seven kayak racks that the department plans to establish at rights of way shoreline access points throughout the town. Details on how the racks will be made available for use are being developed. Beasley said an application, rental fee and lottery award system are likely.
The racks are envisioned for the town beach parking lots on the Winnapuag Pond side of Atlantic Avenue to give boaters a spot to put their craft into the pond and at other locations. Acquiring the racks fits in with a theme Beasley brought to the department when she first started working for it in 2018 as beach manager and program coordinator.
"I've been trying to promote access to the water and more public use of facilities to allow for recreation along shores of ponds, rivers and Westerly's beaches," she said.
The racks also tie in, Beasley noted, with Town Manager J. Mark Rooney's work to clearly mark and maintain shoreline rights of way and the town's effort to complete its Harbor Management Plan.
Additional racks might be acquired at some point.
"We're starting with these seven racks, and maybe in the future we'll get more through grants or budgeting. This is a little bit of a pilot program to see how it goes," Beasley said.
The March Move-A-Thon is scheduled for March 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fee is $10 per person or $20 per family. The event is for all ages. Registration and face masks are required. To register, go to westerlyrec.com. Those who bring a canned food item for those in need will qualify for a prize. The Recreation Department can be reached at recwesterly@gmail.com or 401-322-0110.
