WESTERLY — A woman who has accused Westerly Town Councilor Dylan LaPietra of sexually assaulting her in 2005 spoke out at the council's Monday meeting and said town officials had wrongly allowed her identity to be made public.
Kimberly Doescher said she was stunned when she was contacted in April by a stranger who had heard Doescher had filed a “report regarding the man who had raped me.”
But allegations of wrongdoing by LaPietra surfaced publicly in dramatic fashion on June 5, when resident Robert Lombardo accused the first-term councilor of assaulting women and also first broached the claim of a sexual assault.
“I was traumatized all over again,” Doescher said. “My private information is being thrown around as political sabotage.”
LaPietra has not been charged with any crime, and previously told The Sun, “I’ve never even been interviewed on any type of sexual allegation. If there was a complaint, it didn’t get to me.”
Doescher called that statement a lie. Citing a police report, she said Westerly police notified LaPietra on Oct. 25, 2022, that the Rhode Island Attorney General had declined to prosecute him.
On Monday LaPietra said the allegations Monday and in the past are an attempt at “character assassination.”
“Not only is the accusation baseless, as evidenced by the fact that there was an investigation that led to no charges, but it was done in a choreographed attempt to tarnish my reputation and undermine the seat I was elected to by the voters of Westerly,” LaPietra said.
Doescher says her private information “is being thrown around as political sabotage. Lombardo gave enough information in that statement for people to figure out and confirm that I am in fact the victim.”
Speaking from the public lectern in council chambers Monday with her husband at her side, Doescher had just started to read from prepared remarks when the council, through President Edward Morrone, put a pause on them.
Town Solicitor William Conley said the comments could be limited to agenda items only, and that Doescher’s issue was listed only as a communication to the council rather than an agenda item.
“I write to you with concerns that private confidential information about myself held within town records has been shared publicly. This is unacceptable,” was Doescher’s communication to the council.
Conley said anything beyond that should not be addressed.
Doescher, a Westerly resident, said she asked Westerly police in November 2022 for a copy of a statement she made in October 2005 and copies of two statements by her in September 2022.
Police directed her to file an Access to Public Records request at Town Hall, she said.
The town initially denied the request because they were “personal, individually identifiable records,” Doescher said. Their release “would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy for those individuals referenced therein.”
Police later told her she could pick up the records at the station and did not need to file an APRA request.
Doescher said that in April a woman contacted her about LaPietra and referenced a “rumor” about the APRA request, Doescher said. The request did not mention LaPietra or any crime, she said.
“There was nothing on that form connecting me to Dylan,” she said. “So how did my name or what happened to me become public information?”
Lombardo, in a conversation online with Doescher, said the matter had risen to the level of rumors and that “many, many people” had heard of it, she said.
Doescher said her APRA request went through the town clerk, Town Manager Shawn Lacey, the Westerly Police Department and Conley.
Two more APRA requests to learn who leaked her personal information turned up nothing, she said.
Then on June 14, a female councilor Doescher contacted for help and another councilor “along for support” met with Lacey and Morrone.
“While the four talked about the leak of information, Lacey admitted to telling Morrone, one week before Morrone was sworn in, that Dylan LaPietra had been accused and the case had been sent to the Attorney General,” Doescher said. “Upon receiving this confidential information as a private citizen, Morrone called three future councilors to warn them that the victim may show up at the swearing-in ceremony in November 2022.”
Doescher said she alone should have been allowed to determine what private information she had shared.
“What’s done is done, and here I stand,” she said.
Doescher also tried to share some of the background of the alleged incident, which she said happened when she was 20, living in Westerly and in DCYF custody because of past sexual abuse. Morrone stopped the statement, calling the details “not appropriate.”
Before leaving the lectern Doescher restated the sexual assault claim, and Town Sgt. Pat Falcone then escorted a woman in the audience out of council chambers after she yelled at Doescher.
Councilor Joy Cordio, who later said she had offered to help Doescher, said she should be allowed to share her story.
“It sounds to me as if what (Doescher) is saying is what the personal confidential information is. Why can’t she share it?” Cordio said. “She said the town shared it.”
Lombardo spoke briefly and publicly apologized to Doescher “for any stress I caused her,” but said he stands behind her and the allegations “100 percent.”
“I don’t think you should be cutting her off,” he told the council. He denied getting information about the alleged case from Lacey, Morrone or Westerly police.
“I got nothing from the town government,” he said.
Councilor William Aiello called for an immediate council investigation into the matter.
“I’m extremely concerned about the integrity of our justice system and the local authorities entrusted with the information, because it not only affects any potential current victims, but it also affects the future, because who is going to feel comfortable coming forward and submitting anything if they don’t believe that information is going to be protected?” Aiello said. “It needs to be protected.”
Cordio personally apologized to Doescher, and said Morrone and Lacey are responsible for her identity falling into public hands, leaving her “violated,” Cordio said.
“You have been violated by this town, and I am pissed,” she said. “I am terribly sorry that your private information was released.”
Other councilors offered similar statements.
“Thank you for speaking your truth to us,” Vice president Kevin Lowther II told Doescher. “I hate that we are in a position as a town where we may have inflicted additional trauma on you. That’s something that needs to be addressed.”
Morrone said he had never seen Doescher before Monday night. He thanked her for her “courage,” and said he was humbled by her.
“I knew there was a circumstance brewing,” he said. “But no one, not this manager, not the police, no one shared your name with me, ma’am, at any point.”
He also apologized to her “if any inference I made has hurt you in any way. I would not hurt you any more than I would hurt my own child.”
LaPietra noted that Lombardo, who also ran for council in 2022, seemed to “skate” in the matter, and included what appeared to be a legal threat.
“I’d be remiss in saying that if there’s a vacancy in the council, he would take my spot,” LaPietra said. “He’s tried and failed many times to land a punch … if he doesn’t find a new hobby pretty soon, he can expect to hear from my lawyer.”
Morrone apologizes
Morrone was also apologetic Monday about his behavior toward LaPietra during a July 10 council meeting. He took a few minutes of councilor’s personal privilege before public comments to speak about it.
The “turmoil,” as Morrone termed it, during the executive session of that meeting was reported by The Public’s Radio on July 21.
In that report, LaPietra called for the council to be reorganized after Morrone directed an “unglued, profanity-laced tirade” at him.
The report went on to say Morrone “repeatedly challenged (LaPietra) to go outside and fight him.”
“He told me that, even though he was 74 years old, he would kick my a** outside,” LaPietra said. “He challenged me to a fight so many times that I had to actually reply to him: ‘No, I don't want to go outside.’”
Another councilor, Aiello, told The Public’s Radio he couldn’t recall Morrone’s exact words but that the council president was behaving in a physically intimidating way and made threats.
An executive session vote about a “critical litigation matter" was scheduled for the July 10 meeting, Morrone said in his Monday statement.
The town is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by the Watch Hill Fire District and the Watch Hill Conservancy about the legal status of Fort Road, a key access for the public to Napatree Point.
Before July 10, Councilors Philip Overton and Mary Scialabba responded that they would be out of town on vacation on that date, and asked that the vote be postponed, according to Morrone. He shared that with the whole council, and all agreed the full council should be present to vote.
Town Solicitor William Conley also was on vacation that week, Morrone said.
During the executive session on July 10, Morrone said, LaPietra moved to consider the non-agenda item. Morrone ruled the motion out of order.
LaPietra again insisted on a vote and was reminded of the council’s agreement to postpone to July 24, Morrone said.
LaPietra motioned again to vote on the item, and no councilor seconded the motion. He persisted, noting that five councilors present constituted a legal quorum, according to Morrone’s statement.
“Admittedly and regrettably, I had reached my limit of patience and tolerance for Councilor LaPietra’s conduct, interruption and disrespect of me, my office and the council executive session proceedings,” Morrone said. “I apologize for my actions and I regret the outburst and discourse that ensued.”
He called LaPietra’s conduct a “procedural ambush” that he did not expect.
Noting that Overton is chairman of Westerly’s Republican Town Committee, and LaPietra a newly inducted member of the party, Morrone said, “I would have hoped and expected Councilor LaPietra to honor and respect the reasonable request of his party chairman as a sitting town councilor.”
