WESTERLY — Suspected unauthorized tie-ins to the municipal sewer system, whether or not the public can exercise its right to gain access to the shoreline at a specific spot in Weekapaug, and the Comprehensive Plan are all on tap for discussion by the Town Council during meetings scheduled for Monday.
The council will begin its work in executive session at 5:45 p.m. to talk about the proposed sale of the old town garage on Beach Street. The Town Council posted the property for sale in March.
In a Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall, the council will discuss a proposal to hire a consultant to further study possible unauthorized connections to the sewer system. A previous study found higher-than-expected flow rates into the sewer system, leading officials to suspect more than 100 buildings are directing water from sump pumps and foundation drains into the sewer system.
The proposed new study would involve actual inspections of the buildings or surrounding property and efforts to persuade property owners to disconnect from the system. The goal, officials said, is to reduce the volume of flow to the wastewater treatment plant on Margin Street.
Two companies have bid on work that would entail attempting to inspect about 130 buildings that are suspected of being connected to the sewer system. The higher-than-expected flow rates were detected during a project to plug holes in sewer system pipes in 2018. About 126,288 gallons per day of flow is believed to be coming from 130 buildings that appear to have unauthorized connections to the sewer system, according to Weston & Sampson, the Massachusetts-based company that performed the initial study.
The council is also expected to discuss town officials' plans to establish a walking path off of Spray Rock Road, adjacent to the sand trail in Weekapaug. The location of the proposed path would be on Spring Avenue, which is described as a "paper road" in material attached to a memorandum from Town Attorney William Conley Jr.'s office to Town Manager J. Mark Rooney.
Questions of access to the shoreline in Weekapaug, near the sand trail, arose this spring and summer when signs setting out parking policies in the area were erected by the town. The historic material attached to the law firms' memorandum includes conclusions that Spring Avenue is private property, not a public right of way or path to the shoreline. The state constitution gives citizens a right to go to the shoreline area, but questions often arise about how to access the area and exactly where private property ends and public property begins.
The council is also expected to discuss proposed revisions to the Comprehensive Plan and the possibility of scheduling a public hearing on the changes for Oct. 6. The council is nearing completion of its initial review of the proposed revisions.
