WESTERLY — The Town Council has opted to hold off on any potential endorsement of Westerly’s Route 1 Commercial Corridor Study until after it completes budget talks next month.
It’s the second time the council has delayed a decision on the August 2022 study prepared by Weston & Sampson for the Economic Development Commission.
The plan calls for the town to develop and implement a strategy for Westerly’s commercial corridors.
The EDC, the Planning Board and planning staff formed a subgroup called the Route One Corridor Committee to oversee the project, work with consultants and receive community input and feedback, including a survey last year of more than 400 people, for the almost 300-page study.
There are five key areas of focus for the study: travel, infrastructure, aesthetics, housing and economic development.
In February, town councilors settled on not taking a vote until they had time to meet with the EDC and review the plan in a workshop setting.
At that time, some council members wanted to “strip out” language in the plan that proposes expanding sewer lines southbound along Route 1, a mammoth public works project that would cost tens of millions of dollars, they said. It came soon after the town learned that upgrades to Westerly’s sewer treatment facilities could top $46 million or more.
Indeed, the draft resolution before the council directs that “all instances of expanding the municipal sewer system from the Route 78 bypass to Dunn’s Corners” be removed from the study.
It also would reconstitute the Route One Corridor Committee, making it a working group that would provide oversight and recommendations to the council on implementing the so-called Route One Corridor vision. That work would likely involve drafting revisions to the town’s comprehensive plan and ordinances for the council’s consideration.
Council President Edward Morrone, Vice President Kevin Lowther II and councilor Mary Scialabba appeared ready to vote Monday on the resolution. All three voted in favor of considering the resolution on the table, but members William Aiello and Dylan LaPietra, along with Phil Overton and Joy Cordio, voted no, putting a five-week hold in place.
In her liaison report to the council, Scialabba conveyed that there’s been no collaboration — to date — between the council and EDC.
“They have been here to meetings, reached out saying they would like people to discuss things with them, come to their meetings, and they’re very disappointed because no one has come at all to any of their meetings,” she said.
The study, she noted, is complete.
“We do not have to accept any recommendations to extend or modify the sewer,” she said. "The study consists of three main parts: existing conditions, goals and action items. The sewers fall under action items.”
If the council agreed on the first two, the study could go the Planning Board to determine how to implement the goals before returning to the EDC for work on the action items, she said.
“Not everything in this plan has to be agreed on,” she added.
Morrone said a vote would not be endorsing the plan, but “accepting the concept of the study.”
Others disagreed.
“What is the objection to having one or two workshops in another five weeks for something that could affect this town for 50 years or 100 years,” LaPietra asked.
Aiello said action on the deferred resolution was premature, since the council hasn’t held any joint workshops yet.
“This wasn’t just tabled until such and such time, it was voted unanimously to have a series of workshops before this would be brought back,” he said. “I don’t believe it’s appropriate for this resolution to be on when the council voted and stipulated several times that it’s postponed until a series of workshops.”
Solicitor Dylan Conley said he reviewed minutes and council rules and determined the resolution could be heard and voted on at the meeting.
Lowther said that instead of “trying to mess with” the $200,000 study “at random,” the council could better spend its time considering possible action to take.
“We need to know more about this, but we’d like to move on to at least allow the ROCC to reconvene to start the process of working on some of these zoning amendments that are going to be long lead-time items,” he said.
Cordio said she could not vote yet on a resolution without first seeing the revised study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.