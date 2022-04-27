WESTERLY — The $97.5 million 2022-23 town and schools budget adopted this week by the Town Council keeps local tax dollars for education at current levels and includes increases in spending for municipal and school capital projects. A slight bump in pay for members of the Town Council is also included.
The council adopted the budget with a 5-1 vote Monday following conclusion of a second pubic hearing on the spending plan. Councilors Sharon Ahern, Caswell Cooke Jr., Karen Cioffi, Christoper Duhamel and Suzanne Giorno voted in favor of adopting the budget.
Councilor Philip Overton voted in opposition, saying the budget should include increases in financial support for the cost of benefits received by retired police officers. The majority of council members said they supported the recommendation on benefit funding made by the town's actuarial firm. Councilor Brian McCuin did not attend the meeting.
Just one resident, Hatsy Moore, spoke during the public hearing. She expressed opposition to plans to create a new assistant town manager position.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey has proposed the assistant town manager position, saying the assistant would be responsible for managing department heads. Members of the council have said the position is needed to support the town manager job, which has seen expanded responsibilities with time. The supporters also noted that an assistant town manager position had been in place several years ago.
Moore and others have questioned why the assistant town manager position is needed since the Town Charter already mandates employing both a public works director and a director of development services. Both positions are currently vacant.
"I support Town Manager Shawn Lacey as the town's chief administrative officer, overseeing the day-to-day operations of Westerly town government ... Why? Because that is what our Town Charter stipulates," Moore said.
Proposed amendments to the Town Charter, that voters will consider on the ballot in November, would remove the mandate for the public works and development services director positions from the charter. Town Solicitor William Conley Jr. has said the town manager has the authority to determine how the duties of the public works director and development services director are handled. The legal opinion means that, in Conley's view, even if voters decide to keep the positions the jobs may not be filled if Lacey decides to assign the responsibilities to others or take them on himself.
At $97.5 million, the proposed budget is a $2.4 million, or 2.6%, increase from current spending, and would require a tax increase of about 1.92%. The tax rate for real estate would be about $9.49 per $1,000 of assessed value, and the tax rate for personal property would be about $11.52 per $1,000 of assessed value. The town currently uses a blended tax rate of $11.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The appropriation of local tax dollars for education will remain the same at $49,059,463. The new budget also includes $996,300 for municipal capital projects, $1.48 million for school capital projects, $4.96 million for municipal debt, and $6.04 million for school debt.
The budget includes $996,300 for municipal capital spending, a 119% increase, and $1.48 million in capital spending for the school district, a 48% increase.
Pay for members of the Town Council will increase to $4,000 per year for at-large members and $5,000 per year for the council president starting on Dec. 1, when a new council will be in place following the election in November. Councilors did not all agree on whether it was time for the increase. Duhamel argued against the increase, saying it was inappropriate because some taxpayers will experience a tax increase associated with the new valuation of their houses. Councilor Karen Cioffi said the slight increase would not come close to compensating council members based on the amount of time many of them devote to their duties on the council.
Now is the perfect time to increase the pay, Cooke said, because six of the seven members of the current council are term limited and cannot seek reelection in November.
"No council will ever give themselves a raise," Cooke said.
Ahern, Cooke, Cioffi and Giorno voted in favor of the raises. Duhamel voted against the raise. Overton recused because he plans to seek reelection.
The approved budget is less than the $98.07 million one put forward by the Board of Finance and less than the $98.48 million plan submitted by Lacey.
Voters have eight days from the time the adopted budget is published in The Sun to contest the budget by filing a petition for change signed by 3% or more of qualified voters as determined by the previous general election. The petition may be instituted by any qualified voter, but prior to being circulated for signatures, it must be filed with the town clerk, who must attest to the filing and affix the seal of the town to the petition. If no petition for change is presented with in the eight-day period, the budget as considered to have been formally adopted.
If a petition is filed, the Board of Canvassers must, within three days, check the validity of the signatures. Within 32 days of validation by the Board of Canvassers, a referendum shall be held.
