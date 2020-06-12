WESTERLY — A small flood-prone section of Atlantic Avenue would be elevated and converted to a gravel or other pervious surface in a project under consideration by town and state officials.
The project was one of many discussed during Town Engineer Kyle Zalaski's recent update to the Town Council on road projects that are either underway or being planned. After the presentation to the council, Zalaski said the Atlantic Avenue upgrade, if approved, would serve as a demonstration project to gauge interest in extending the work farther down the road.
To date, town staff have engaged officials with the state Coastal Resources Management Council and Save the Bay in high-level discussions regarding the potential project for the purpose of grant application preparation. If the grant is awarded, the town would retain an engineering consultant to complete design and permitting activities, which would determine the construction method and exact elevation changes.
"Generally, the approach would raise the road by a couple feet and provide a pervious surface to make the road resilient to the projected 2050 tidal flooding," Zalaski said in emailed comments.
An important aspect of the grant, Zalaski said, would be public outreach, engagement and education.
"This is a demonstration project that serves to assess both the feasibility of utilizing this approach and build consensus among local residents that this approach should be incorporated on a larger portion of Atlantic Avenue and other barrier beach roads," Zalaski said in the comments to The Sun.
Plans are also in the works for a second leg of paving work on Atlantic Avenue, the main thoroughfare in Misquamicut. A final new course of asphalt is expected to be placed on Monday or Tuesday, from Misquamicut State Beach to the end of the road, just past Maplewood Avenue. According to Zalaski, paving the rest of the road, from the state beach to the Weekapaug Breechway, is on the department's list of pending future projects.
About 8.2 miles of roadway on 37 roads will be resurfaced this year, the second year of work being paid for with funds from the $15 million bond approved by voters in 2018. Seventeen of the roads were on the original road bond project list and 20 were recommended by town staff, police and fire district officials and evaluated by the council's Public Works Subcommittee.
As of about two weeks ago, Zalaski said, work on 27 of the 37 roads had started and five of the roads were considered substantially complete.
Additionally, 12 roads were resurfaced in April and May in projects the town partnered on with National Grid, the utilities company that planned to resurface parts of the road after conducting utilities projects on them. The town partners with the company on certain road projects when the company planned to replace pavement on only the disturbed part of the road.
Officials also plan to resurface Boombridge Road this year. The work will coincide with a project to replace the road's bridge that connects Westerly to North Stonington. The new bridge is expected to be completed in November. "We felt it would be a good time to resurface the road prior to it being open and subject to a larger volume of traffic," Zalaski said.
The bridge has been closed since 2008 due to structural deficiencies.
Officials are putting the finishing touches on the design of work to overhaul School Street. The project had been scheduled for this year but was postponed to allow for more time to design it and address challenges presented by the location of utility items, Zalaski said. The project is expected to go out to bid in the fall with construction following next year.
Work to improve sidewalks on Church Street in Bradford was approved by state transportation and environment officials recently and went out to bid about two weeks ago.
About $2 million will remain from the $15 million bond at the end of this year, Zalaski said.
