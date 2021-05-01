WESTERLY — The town of Westerly will begin aerial application of mosquito larvicide across 500 acres of Chapman Swamp and nearby swamplands by helicopter on Tuesday, May 4, weather permitting. Spraying will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date is set for the first day after May 4 when weather permits.
Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium applied in granular form to control mosquito breeding in swamps and other breeding habitats, will be applied. It is an environmentally friendly product and does not pose a risk to humans. Larviciding is recommended as part of Rhode Island's action plan for West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and considered an effective strategy to reduce mosquito populations and related disease risk.
Mosquitoes carrying the EEE virus were found in Chapman Swamp in 1996, 2003, 2019 and 2020. Since 1997, the town has applied Bti annually to help control mosquito breeding. Additional dates for spraying may be scheduled by the town; the targeted areas include portions of Chapman Swamp and swampland adjacent to Hespar Drive.
For more information, visit health.ri.gov/mosquito.
