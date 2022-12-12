WESTERLY — Schools in Westerly will take a pre-COVID approach to any delays or cancellations because of weather, the superintendent has announced.
“We will use delayed openings and cancellations as we always had prior to COVID,” Supt. of Schools Mark Garceau said. “Any canceled days will be added to the end of the school-year calendar. The plan this year is to go back to old-school snow days, old-school delays.”
Westerly, Garceau said, is joining many other school districts in going back to a traditional way of handling snow days.
Rhode Island Department of Education regulations issued over the summer for the use of distance learning are restrictive, the school administrators say.
The rules require significant computer screen time for students at all levels, Garceau said.
“We’re talking about second-grade kids on the computer for multiple hours,” he said. “It’s just too many hoops to jump through from the department of education and, frankly, when it’s snowing, getting a second grader to pay attention to their computer isn’t going to happen anyway.”
The superintendent said the community would hear from his office early on snowy or icy mornings about either a delay or cancellation.
— Ryan Blessing
