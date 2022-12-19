WESTERLY — Plans for Westerly’s elementary schools are now in the hands of state administrators, who will determine the viability of proposals to renovate them and how much state funding the town will receive for the work.
The Rhode Island Department of Education’s School Building Authority Coordinator, Joseph Da Silva, confirmed receipt of the Stage 2 Necessity of Construction application on Dec. 14.
“RIDE commends Westerly Public Schools and the Town of Westerly for their efforts to provide healthy and safe schools while also addressing educational program enhancements that will help align facilities to the teaching and learning the district aspires to deliver,” Da Silva wrote in a letter to the town’s School Building Subcommittee.
The SBA forwarded a recommendation to the state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education to support the district’s five-year capital improvement plan. The council is set to meet Tuesday.
On the agenda: school construction projects totaling $331.9 million for four school districts in Rhode Island, including Westerly.
“In the years that they’ve been approving these requests, I don’t believe I’ve seen any that have not moved forward,” School Building Subcommittee Chairman Justin Hopkins said.
The project budget listed as eligible for state housing aid reimbursement is $49,995,000, just shy of the $50 million bond local voters approved in November.
The community is eligible for a minimum state reimbursement of 35%, or $17.5 million. If all conditions are met regarding Rhode Island's safety and learning requirements, the town could receive a maximum reimbursement of up to 52.5%, or $26.25 million.
It goes on to identify the proposed elementary school major projects at State Street, Springbrook and Dunn’s Corners.
Renovations at the Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook elementary schools are tentatively scheduled to commence by December 2023, with work at both sites completed by August 2024. Meanwhile, the district would work to acquire design approvals for a new State Street School that would be built adjacent to the existing building, with work beginning in March 2024 and ending in 2025.
The recommendation by the SBA is contingent on approval by the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.
“Once that occurs, we get a memorandum of agreement that is kind of ‘Charlie’s golden ticket for getting into the factory,’” Hopkins said. “All the money we’re going to spend from this point forward is from the bond.”
The Necessity of School Construction process is a multi-stage application that requires districts to conduct thorough facility assessments in creating a master plan.
Once reviewed and vetted, the School Building Authority recommends projects for approval by the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education. Approved projects are eligible for state aid through one of three mechanisms: Housing Aid reimbursement, School Construction Bond pay-as-you-go funding, or SBA Capital Fund progress payments.
During Stage 2, schools work with an architectural and engineering team to propose solutions to the identified issues. The process requires the development of schematic designs that can be used to provide cost estimates.
The resulting scope descriptions and costs are the basis for establishing a budget and project descriptions that are forwarded to the SBA Advisory Board and the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.
Hopkins said the project is being looked at through a wide “lens” in stages 1 and 2.
“You’re trying to put boundaries around size of the project, what it’s going to cost, what things you’re going to tackle,” he said. “Then you go to schematic design and narrow the lens a little bit.”
The end of that process provides officials with cost estimates for a better understanding of the project budget with respect to schematic designs, he said.
“From schematic design, you go to design development. That’s where you really establish the criteria room by room,” he said.
That phase would involve input from individual instructors and curriculum leaders.
