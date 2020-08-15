WESTERLY — With state-imposed deadlines and start days in flux, local school officials are doing what they can to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.
Gov. Gina Raimondo, on Wednesday, during a weekly news conference on COVID-19, announced that public schools in Rhode Island would not open until Sept. 14. She had previously established Aug. 31 as the start date. The governor had also previously said a decision on whether schools would open for in-person learning, distance learning or a mix of approaches would be made on Aug. 17, but on Wednesday she said that information will not be announced until the week of Aug. 31.
"I wish she would tell us what we are to do or she would turn us lose and allow us to decide what we are going to do," Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau told the School Committee during its meeting Wednesday.
School Committee member Mary Adams questioned the basis for Raimondo's decision, saying Westerly appears to meet all but one of the metrics the governor set for reopening. The metric yet to be met involves the availability of testing for the virus.
"The only thing we don't seem to have is the testing, which is out of our control," Adams said.
Here are the governor's metrics:
Statewide Readiness: Does the state-level data indicate the state should be in phase three or higher?
Municipal Readiness: Do municipal-level case incidence rates indicate it’s safe to fully reopen?
Testing Readiness: Do we have the ability to test all symptomatic staff and students and on average get results within 48 to 72 hours?
Supply Readiness: Does every school have more than sufficient cleaning supplies, soap and hand sanitizer, and face masks?
Operational Readiness: Does every district have a plan that has been vetted by the Rhode Island Department of Education and the Rhode Island Department of Health?
• Does every plan include necessary health precautions?
• Does every school have a point person to work with the Rhode Island Department of Education and the Rhode Island Department of Health on testing and contact tracing?
• Does every school have health-screening protocols in place?
• Does every school have a plan to support staff and students of they become ill?
While Garceau said he believes the local district is ready for in-person learning, he also acknowledged having concerns about whether enough bus drivers and school staff will be available. Additionally, he said, staff have told him the district has enough cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment to open but needs to pursue purchasing opportunities to ensure the materials are available once school starts.
Garceau and his staff are continuing to work on determining how many families in the district are comfortable sending their children for in-person learning.
Raimondo has said districts must offer both in-person and distance learning for families that are not willing to send their children into school buildings. Of those who have responded to a survey conducted by the district, Garceau said 66% said they would send their children for in-person learning and 34% opted for distance learning. While the district received 1,850 survey responses, Garceau said many of the respondents have multiple children in the district. District administrators are working to learn how many families have not yet responded and are trying to determine their intentions, Garceau said. Some families did not respond saying they did not have enough information to make a decision, Garceau said.
Many of the families who said they would chose distance learning did so because their children have regular contact with people who have medical conditions that would put them at greater risk for complications from the virus. While the district must focus on the safety of children and staff, Garceau said, the survey results show consideration must also be given to "the people staff members and children go home to every day."
School Committee Chairwoman Christine Cooke said she was "taken aback" by Raimondo's comments about the Warwick School Committee's decision to start the school year with distance learning for all students. Raimondo described the decision as "throwing in the towel." Cooke noted reports that the Warwick district faced significant financial challenges to reopen for in-person learning.
"We've had mask shaming. I hope we're not going to have plan shaming," Cooke said.
School Committee member Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said families and staff members will have to be flexible and expect bumps in the road regardless of what is decided.
