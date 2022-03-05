WESTERLY — The School Committee is proposing a $59,276,033 budget for 2022-23, an $885,528 or 1.52% increase from current spending.
The committee approved the budget unanimously on Wednesday.
Since January, the committee has conducted four budget workshops and dedicated parts of other meetings to the spending plan proposed by Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau. A detailed breakdown of the proposed budget will posted to the district's website after the budget is transmitted to Town Manager Shawn Lacey on Monday, school officials said.
Budget presentations by school principals and other administrators came as the School Committee continued tense negotiations with the teachers union on a still-elusive new contract. Hanging over those negotiations has been concern with how the Town Council will react to a request for a budget increase. The proposed budget would require an appropriation of local tax funds of $50,025,674, a $966,211 or 1.97% increase from the current budget.
The proposed increase in local tax funds to support the budget is a result of an anticipated 1% decrease in state aid to the district for special education, according to Cindy Kirchhoff, the district's directer of finance and operations.
"We are asking the Town Council to look at giving us an increase of almost 2%. Obviously Dr. Garceau always does a fantastic job of presenting what the needs are, but if we don't receive this increase I hope people understand there would be repercussions," said Christine Cooke, a member of the School Committee.
Following the meeting Cooke, declined to elaborate on her comments.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, School Committee chairwoman, said the budget reflects the needs of the district.
"The process of developing a proposed budget remains the same. Each of the superintendent’s direct reports presents a plan to the School Committee," she said. "These plans are the result of analysis of each leader’s priorities in a respective area; these priorities always reflect current student needs as seen by each building lead/department head and agreed to by the superintendent. All of these individual plans are coupled with an overall district assessment to become the current draft budget."
The proposed budget includes a request to expand a behavioral support program for elementary school-age children. Currently based at Dunn's Corners Elementary School, the program is in need of expansion because more children need the services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary Ellen Rossi, the district's special education director, said during a budget workshop. She proposes adding an additional full-time teacher position for the program and potentially moving part of the program to Springbrook Elementary School.
The Town Charter requires the proposed budget be transmitted to the town manager no later than the first Monday in March. The town manager is required to transmit both the proposed municipal budget and the proposed education budget to the Board of Finance on the third Monday in March.
The finance board will then conduct a series of workshops and hearings on the budget and must submit its recommendations to the Town Council by the first Monday in April. The Town Council will conduct its own workshops and hearings and must schedule a final public hearing on the proposed budgets by no later than the last Wednesday in April. The Town Council has the authority to reduce the total amount of the School Committee's proposed budget, but unlike the municipal budget, it cannot cut specified items or accounts. The Town Charter prohibits the town manager from altering the proposed education budget.
