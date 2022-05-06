WESTERLY — The school department will soon begin soliciting proposals from firms interested in conducting an equity audit to identify programmatic barriers that impede full participation, access and opportunity for all students to receive an equitable and excellent education in the town's public schools.
The School Committee voted 5-1 during a meeting on Wednesday to authorize Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau to take steps to issue a request for proposals from qualified firms. Following a review of the proposals, the School Committee could then decide whether to go forward with an audit and which firm to hire.
Committee members Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, Rebecca Fowler, Giuseppe Gencarella, Mike Ober and Marianne Nardone voted in favor of seeking requests for proposals. Committee member Christine Cooke voted against the measure. Committee member Rob Cillino did not attend.
Cillino first proposed having an equity audit conducted several months ago after allegations of racial problems in district schools were raised. Equity audits look at racial issues but also look for signs of socioeconomic barriers, gender disparities or weaknesses in special education delivery.
"An equity audit is a process that examines various aspects of a school district to determine whether the district is providing equitable education regardless of race, income, special education status, neighborhood or religious affiliation," Garceau said.
According to Garceau, an equity audit would analyze district policies, curriculum, rigor of instruction, resources, special education, student achievement, demographics at each school and staff demographics. In short, Garceau said, an equity audit would show the district "where we are falling short of who we say we want to be."
Garceau also said that conducting an equity audit would be in line with recommendations made by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges Inc. when it issued a 10-year re-accreditation for Westerly High School in 2021. While the accrediting body gave the school high grades in many areas, it also recommended implementation of bias training and looking for ways to improve social emotional learning and youth mental health.
Just as an audit of school facilities revealed physical plant problems that had to be addressed, an equity audit could reveal areas in need of improvement, said Michael Ober, a member of the School Committee. "You need to look to see where you do have problems and where you are doing well. There is no pre-plan because we don't know what the issues are," he said.
Committee member Rebecca Fowler said she believes there is "some inequity in the district."
"I think we should do this and really hone in in what the inequalities are. If we get feedback it will allow us to fix the issues," Fowler said.
Cooke said she believed there are equity problems in all school districts, including in Westerly, but questioned the need to hire a consultant or outside firm. She suggested surveying teachers, parents and students, and studying the results of a grant program aimed at improving the climate and culture at Westerly Middle School.
Chiaradio Bowdy said she agreed with some of Cooke's points, but believed a consultant would provide a "neutral" assessment.
Several residents, parents, teachers and students, during the open-forum portion of the meeting, shared their opinions on whether an equity audit should be conducted. Some were in favor and some voiced opposition.
Lori E. Wycall, a resident and parent, asked whether there is evidence that points to inequity in how education is made available. An audit, she said, would be a waste of money.
Another parent, Susan Johnson, said an equity audit would sew division in the town, and lead to teachers leaving and being replaced with "BLM plants." BLM is the abbreviation used to refer to Black Lives Matter, a movement aimed at ridding the country of racism.
Anne Pearce, a resident, encouraged the School Committee to move forward with an equity audit, saying it would provide research-based data to guide budget decisions, and could reveal discrepancies and opportunities.
"Without it the district will only be guessing at why achievement and discipline gaps exist," Pearce said.
Garceau said district officials had learned that federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds made available to school systems throughout the country could be used to hire a consultant to conduct an audit if the School Committee decides to move forward with an audit.
