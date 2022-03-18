WESTERLY — The 2022-23 school year will start on Sept. 6 and the district will have a four-day weekend at Presidents Day rather than an entire week off in February, according to policies approved recently by the School Committee.
The start date and the decision not to take a full week off in February are deviations from a recommended schedule issued by the state Department of Education. The district had followed the state schedule for the current and previous school years at the request of the state education department, which sought a statewide calendar for all districts as a means to improve responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For the last couple of years we have tried to align with the state calendar due to COVID and an effort to consolidate resources that has become less important as COVID moves away," Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said during a School Committee meeting on Wednesday.
The state calendar also blocks out full days for teacher professional development, but Garceau said local educators prefer to use early-release days for professional development rather than dedicating full days for the sessions.
While the School Committee has authority to develop a schedule that does not follow the state education department's recommendations, Garceau said considering the calendar decisions implemented by neighboring districts can be useful. He noted that many of the district's teachers live in other districts in Rhode Island.
"We have a large number of staff who live in South Kingstown or the Chariho towns. If we are open and they are closed, we run into problems with staff members needing to care for their own kids," Garceau said.
The committee voted 4-3 in favor of having the next school year start on Sept. 6. The start date in Westerly often involves consideration of local tourism-based businesses that rely on students as part-time summer employees. Committee members Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, Christine Cooke, Rebecca Fowler and Micheal Ober voted in favor of the Sept. 6 start date. Committee members Rob Cillino, Marianne Nardone and Giuseppe Gencarelli voted in opposition, saying they preferred Sept. 1 as the start date.
Cillino said beginning before Labor Day gives teachers and students time to get started with meetings and other introductory activities and to start in earnest with academics following the three-day holiday weekend. Ober disagreed, saying students are better off not starting and then having a quick interruption due to the three-day weekend. "I like starting after Labor Day. I think it is better for them to start and not start and then stop," Ober said.
The committee voted 6-1 not to have a February vacation. Gencarelli cast the single vote in opposition.
In other business, the School Committee voted unanimously for the district to enter into a one-year contract for $245,000 with JCJ Architecture, a national firm with an office in Hartford, to continue working on the proposed school redesign project.
The company has been working on the project since mid-February, when it was selected from a master list of firms vetted by the state by the committee's School Building Subcommittee.
"I've been quite impressed with the quality of work they've been engaged in," Garceau said.
