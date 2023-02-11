WESTERLY — The School Committee budget reviews for Westerly’s schools have wrapped up, with spending proposals for the high school and middle school for 2023-24 being the final two covered last week.
The committee has also received overviews of the transportation department, facilities and special education, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said.
The current draft budget calls for total personnel costs of $9.78 million at the high school. The typical drivers in each school’s budget are going to be staffing, Garceau said.
“Teachers, paraprofessionals, anyone assigned to the building, supplies and materials, and any of the programmatic needs,” he said.
Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin said the school is coming in under budget compared to years past.
“We ask our department leaders to build budget requests through a zero-based budgeting process, so that they build a budget from the ground up,” he said.
Hobin said that in April 2020, as schools faced closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff were able to consolidate any outstanding budget money and front-load school supplies.
“We had a significant decrease in budget and then we’re building back to what used to be the budget back in 2020,” he said. “Of course, all things have gone up in cost, so we don’t expect to be able to purchase the volume of things we used to, given the budget money we have.”
The high school’s budget also includes funding for the district’s Career and Technical Education, or CTE program, as well as a five-classroom preschool on the campus that educates about 80 3- and 4-year-olds, including some with special needs. The high school also supports the transition academy for 18- to 22-year-olds.
The preschool budget would essentially remain level.
“They do a remarkable job of squeezing every penny out of the budget,” Hobin said.
The CTE budget would increase by slightly less than $7,000.
“Our budget is kid-centric,” Assistant Principal Kevin Cronin, director of the Westerly Career & Technology Pathways Program, said. “Sometimes it looks like we have bells and whistles, but it’s really for the authenticity and for the worthwhileness of our spending and for our kids.”
Westerly Middle School is looking at very few changes from the current year, Principal Mary Caporelli said.
The school will ask for an additional $17,000, which is being moved from the district’s technology budget to the school budget.
The funds will support an online math program called Dream Box.
“It’s interactive, it’s rigorous, it’s engaging for our kids and it’s adaptive, meaning that as students go through the prompts or tasks that have been assigned, the program automatically increases complexity of the tasks it is asking the students to complete,” Caporelli said.
Teachers can monitor students progress using a dashboard program and then help them.
Total personnel costs at the middle school are estimated at about $8.5 million.
“We are fully utilizing the staff we have currently, and I’m not anticipating any other additions,” Caporelli said.
She and Cronin also noted the success of the school’s recent eighth grade CTE transition program, held at the middle school.
“The folks from the high school, staff, students, came and shared what the opportunities are for our kids to stay at Westerly High School,” Caporelli said. “It was amazing to have our eighth grade kids talk about it being the best day ever, and to have our high school kids demonstrate the value of the programs there by their enthusiasm.”
The committee met again on Wednesday to go over the numbers for curriculum, athletics and administrative services, and look at revenue projections.
Director of Finance Cindy Kirchhoff will provide a summary of all revenue and expenditures, along with all budget changes year over year, at the next regular School Committee meeting.
The committee’s recommended education budget is slated to be presented to Town Manager Shawn Lacey on March 6.
