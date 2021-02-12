WESTERLY — Two Chestnut Street residents face narcotics charges after police say they found thousands of pills after executing two search warrants Thursday at two residences in the town.
Arrested were Victor Tan Chen, 27, and Brenda N. Cruz, 21, both of 11 Chestnut St.
According to a news release issued by the Westerly Police Department, officers found 4,000 pills with a street value of $40,000 to $50,000 and a .40 caliber handgun. The searches occurred at 11 Chestnut St. and a residence on Narragansett Avenue. Recovered were pressed homemade pills that police believe contain oxycodone, Adderal and Xanax. A small amount of fentanyl was also recovered and officers believe the pills were cut with fentanyl, said Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.
Chen was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston and is scheduled to be arraigned in Fourth Division District Court on Monday.
Cruz was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of a Schedule I drug. She was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court on Friday and ordered held without bail at the ACI in Cranston. Her case was assigned to the public defenders office. According to court records, Cruz was free on bond from charges following her arrest on Jan. 26, when she was charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule I to V controlled substance-first offense, driving under the influence, and weapons other than firearms prohibited.
The search warrants were obtained and executed after a several monthslong investigation, police said. The investigation involved surveillance and controlled buys of drugs that police said were being sold out of 11 Chestnut St.
