WESTERLY — A 20-year-old New York man is facing charges after the police said he allegedly stabbed a Westerly man four times and punctured his lung during an early August fight along Apache Drive.
Manuel Lebron, of Yonkers, N.Y., turned himself in to the Westerly Police Department late last week on one count of felony assault with a dangerous weapon after learning there was a warrant for his arrest. He was arraigned Friday in Fourth Division District Court, online judicial records show, and did not enter a plea during his initial appearance.
Lebron was released after posting a $10,000 court-set surety bond and is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Nov. 6.
Westerly police said the charge stems from an investigation into a reported stabbing that took place around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 2. According to a police report, dispatchers received a call reporting a possible stabbing at 11 Apache Drive but arrived to find a parking lot that contained only a small pool of blood and a pair of abandoned Nike sneakers.
"While officers were still at the scene, we received a second call from Westerly Hospital staff who reported that a man had just arrived with several stab wounds," Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. "The victim, a 23-year-old man, initially told police he did not want to discuss it or press charges, but later reached out after being released from the hospital."
Lacey said that the man, who was not identified, was later taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his left forearm, left middle back, left lower side and left upper thigh. Police said each wound measured approximately 1 inch in length.
As a result of the stab wound to the back, the police said the victim also suffered a punctured lung and remained hospitalized for three days before being released on Aug. 5.
Officers spoke with the victim shortly after he was released from the hospital, Lacey said, and an investigation determined that the victim had confronted Lebron in front of an apartment on Apache Drive belonging to Lebron's mother. Lacey said the victim indicated that Lebron was "talking trash" before the two got into a physical altercation, but the exact motivation for the stabbing remains unclear.
The police said Lebron does not live in Westerly full time, but visits his mother frequently on weekends. The police said upon learning there was a warrant, he turned himself in when he returned to town.
The case remains under investigation, the police said, but no further charges are expected at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.