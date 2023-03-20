WESTERLY — A local man is facing drug charges after the police said he attempted to flee from a traffic stop on foot, leading to the discovery he was in possession of cocaine, Xanax with fentanyl, amphetamines and painkillers.
Westerly police charged the man, 44-year-old Elvis Rodriguez, with four counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession of narcotics with the intent to deliver and obstructing an officer. He was also charged on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court, as well as being charged as a fugitive from justice related to charges in Connecticut, court documents show.
Officers arrested Rodriguez on Thursday night after responding to Cumberland Farms on Friendship Street for an unrelated call. While responding, officers familiar with Rodriguez knew he was wanted on an active warrant and saw him enter the passenger side of car. When they attempted to stop the car, the police said he fled on foot and initiated a foot chase but was apprehended quickly.
During a search of his person, Westerly police found and seized 6 grams of cocaine, 13 pills of pressed Xanax containing fentanyl, 7.8 grams of the opioid-based painkiller Tramadol, and .22 grams of suspected amphetamines.
Rodriguez was arraigned in 4th Division District Court on Friday and did not enter a plea. He was released on a promise to appear for a felony screening in June.
— Jason Vallee
