WESTERLY — The town is seeking the names of eligible veterans to update the Rolls of Honor plaques at the memorial in Wilcox Park at the intersection of Broad Street, Grove Avenue and Granite Street.
The names will be reviewed by a newly established Veterans Rolls of Honor Memorial Committee. The Town Council has yet to appoint members to the five-person committee it voted unanimously to create during its Oct. 26 meeting.
Establishment of the committee brings the town into compliance with state law, which requires towns and cities to establish committees to "prepare rolls of honor containing the names of persons who are in the service of the United States during the period of any war in which the United States is participating."
According to the local ordinance establishing the committee, members must be residents of the town and a majority must be veterans.
Town Council member William Aiello said he would support having the two members of a previous committee who worked on the memorial for years serve on the new committee. Aiello, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, was instrumental in the effort to establish the new committee.
"Nobody is taking anything away. This is actually giving the committee more credence ... it actually enhances the committee," Aiello said during a recent Town Council meeting.
During an interview on Friday, Aiello noted that additional war memorials could be established in other parts of the town.
"This gives the committee more authority to take certain actions," he said.
Criteria for veterans to be memorialized with a plaque on the war memorial in the park are active-duty service in World Wars I or II, the Korean War or conflict, Vietnam War era and the Gulf War. Veterans must have been honorably discharged or be serving honorably. Descendants and Gold Star families can represent veterans.
To qualify, veterans must have been lifelong residents of Westerly or have been a resident of the town upon entry to the military, during the war or directly after discharge.
Veterans or their families must provide a copy of DD FORM 214 by April 2 to the town manager's office. Those needing additional time to obtain a form are asked to notify the town mangers office in writing.
Veterans who served in other conflicts could be considered for recognition in the future, Aiello said.
