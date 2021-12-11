WESTERLY — The numbers tell the story of Westerly Hospital's turnaround and resurgence during the five years it has been part of the Yale New Haven Health system.
Patrick Green, the hospital's president and CEO, discussed strides the facility has made during a recent interview. At the start of Yale's ownership in September 2016, Westerly Hospital posted 2,500 patient contacts per year. The number has grown to 4,580 this year. Outpatient patient contacts have grown from 102,000 in 2016 to 128,000 year. Surgeries performed at the hospital on Wells Street have increased from 280 to 700 per year, and the average daily patient census has grown from 29 to 62.
Green attributes the growth to the Yale system's commitment to the Westerly region through expansion of programs and services, physician recruitment, investments in new medical equipment, as well as in renovations and other physical plant improvements.
"Everything that we've done has really been following through on our commitment to this growth in Westerly Hospital and making it a viable hospital for the people of Westerly," Green said.
2019 was a big year for Westerly Hospital. In a two-month period the hospital opened a new 18-bed geriatric psychiatric unit that was followed by the opening of a 6,500-square-foot Smilow Cancer Center just down the hall.
"Those new facilities really set the growth in place," Green said.
Other new developments during the past five years included construction of a state-of-the-art hospital pharmacy that meets the needs of both the cancer center and the hospital at large, acquisition of a da Vinci Xi Surgical System robot, and a complete upgrade of the cardiac catheter laboratory. In all the Yale system injected more than $78 million into the facility during its first five years of ownership.
The hospital's access to Yale's telestroke services has helped increase Westerly Hospital's ability to treat high-acuity patients rather than having to transfer them to larger facilities, Green said.
Shortly after Green was named to his current position as president and CEO of L+M Healthcare, which includes Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Westerly Hospital and the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern Connecticut, he started repeating the same refrain.
"Westerly Hospital is the only hospital in the Yale delivery network with all private rooms. It is a gem of a community hospital. I started telling people all we need is strong clinical programs and it will take off, and that is what happened," Green said.
In addition to the new programs and equipment, a concentrated recruitment effort has brought new physicians and surgeons to the hospital. Of particular note, Green said, is the hospital's relationship with University Orthopedics, a practice with multiple locations throughout the state that is about to expand its existing footprint on the Westerly Hospital campus. With well-known and respected orthopedic surgeons at Westerly Hospital, patients no longer have to leave town for knee or hip replacements or for spine surgery.
Additionally, four new urologists were brought on board this past spring as well as two new general surgeons and a new obstetrician-gynecologist.
Green also praised the hospital's longtime veteran physicians, nurses and staff for sticking it out while Yale developed a strategic plan for the facility. Full-time equivalent positions have grown from the low 400s to about 600 in the five years under Yale, and the hospital recently issued performance and dedication incentives in the form of payments equal to about 2.6% of employees' salaries.
Hospital and Yale system staff are committed to maintaining the hospital's new sense of stability and growing reputation as a hometown facility for world-class care, Green said. The facility remains focused on supporting the region's most vulnerable residents through partnerships with other organizations such as Wood River Health Services and in other ways, Green said.
"I think we've demonstrated our commitment that we are not going anywhere and have a solid plan to revitalize the facility and bring it into today's age of modern technology and make sure the facility reflects the extraordinary clinical care we are bringing there," Green said.
