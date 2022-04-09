WESTERLY — Proposed changes to high school graduation requirements, currently under consideration by the state Department of Education, could backfire and detract from students' experience and saddle towns and cities with additional expenses, according to local officials.
The state Department of Education will receive public comments on the proposed changes to the academic standards for secondary education (middle and high school) through May 3. The comment period opened on March 7 and includes at least one public hearing in each county in the state.
Representatives of the department will also listen to feedback during a meeting organized by the League of Women Voters of South County on April 28 in the Westerly Library auditorium from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting is not a formal public hearing.
The proposed changes are the product of a "design challenge" that RIDE launched in 2019 in collaboration with the XQ Institute, an Oakland, California-based nonprofit organization, that develops programs to improve high school education in the United States. As part of its work, XQ Institute worked with 30 high schools in the state that received planning grants. The institute is also conducting education opportunity audits of all 64 public high schools in the state.
Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin discussed the proposed changes with the School Committee during its meeting on Wednesday. While curriculum and programming revisions and additions made at the high school in recent years anticipated some of the proposed changes by RIDE, Hobin said he is worried about how students will respond if some of the others are adopted as currently proposed.
"I'm fearful that some of these expectations will drive up dropout rates and cause students to be discouraged and not be excited about learning," Hobin said.
According to a slideshow prepared by the XQ Institute, education audits of members of the high school Class of 2018-19 throughout the state revealed that eight out of 10 seniors wanted to attend college but only six of 10 enrolled in classes that would have made them college eligible and only five out of 10 passed those courses. The institute also found that only 19% of the seniors reached acceptable levels on three metrics that predict success in college.
The institute also reported that while nearly all audited students took career and technical education courses, fewer than one-third completed a three-course career pathway.
The proposed regulation changes would shift the awarding of course credits to demonstration of competency rather than an accounting of instructional minutes. The new regulations would also require completion of college- and career-ready requirements and completion of a performance-based diploma assessment.
"No one at all is questioning the increase in rigor. The question that I have is, where does it fit into a very busy high school experience?" Hobin said.
Some of the proposed changes, such as requiring all students to attain at least two credits in the same world language, might be hard to accomplish, Hobin said, because districts already struggle to find foreign language teachers.
He also questioned the feasibility of a proposed new standard that would require, commencing with the Class of 2027, students to earn a diploma "plus credential" that is recognized and valued by the state's post-secondary education institutions and employers. Students are currently encouraged to attain "plus credentials" by attaining, for example, proficiency in world language and career and technical certifications.
"To me this isn't sustainable. ... Right now there are some students who we are really helping to get a diploma and now there is something else they will need," Hobin said.
Students at Westerly High School are encouraged, Hobin said, to pursue areas of study that interest them. Some of the new regulations might "start to take away from their passions," Hobin said.
Westerly High School's courses in computer science, financial literacy, and citizenship; and the school's expanded career and technical education offerings will all give the school a head start on meeting the expectations derived from some of the new proposed regulations, Hobin said.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy expressed concern that the new regulations would bring new costs or "unfunded mandates" to school districts. School Committee member Christine Cooke said she hoped the new regulations "raised the bar" for education but also asked whether the committee should communicate Hobin's concerns to state officials.
The following are dates and locations of upcoming public hearings on the proposed regulation changes: April 12, 4-6 p.m. at Providence Public Library; April 14, 4-6 p.m. at Adams Public Library, Central Falls; and April 26, 4-6 p.m., Newport Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.