WESTERLY — Robert Ritacco, chairman of the Democratic Town Committee and former longtime chairman of the Zoning Board of Review, faces two counts of first degree sexual assault following an indictment by a statewide grand jury.
The indictment, which was returned on Monday, was reported in a news release issued by the state Attorney General's office Monday morning. The counts arose from a state police investigation of alleged events that occurred on May 29, 2021, the start of Memorial Day Weekend.
Ritacco, 52, is scheduled to be arraigned on May 23 in Washington County Superior Court in Wakefield. He did not return a text message left on Monday afternoon and his cellphone voicemail was full and would not accept additional messages. It was unclear Monday whether Ritacco had hired a lawyer to represent him in the case.
A person is guilty of first degree sexual assault if he or she is found to have engaged in sexual penetration with another person, and if any of the following circumstances exist: The accused knows or has reason to know that the victim is mentally incapacitated, mentally disabled or physically helpless; the accused uses force or coercion; the accused, through concealment or by the element of surprise, is able to overcome the victim; or the accused engages in the medical treatment or examination of the victim for the purpose of sexual arousal, gratification or stimulation.
According to the indictment, Ritacco allegedly penetrated the victim once with his mouth and once with his penis while the victim, a woman, was physically helpless. The Sun has a policy of not releasing the names of sexual assault victims. The victim did not return a message inquiring as to whether she wished to discuss the counts against Ritacco.
First degree sexual assault carries a prison sentence of not less than 10 years and up to imprisonment for life.
Ritacco, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, sent an email to members of the Democratic Town Committee announcing that he planned to "take a leave of absence" from his role as chairman of the committee, according to Michael Ober, treasurer of the town committee's executive committee.
Ober said the executive committee would most likely meet soon to discuss whether Ritacco's leave of absence "is enough or if there are other things we can do. Ober said he would prefer that an acting chairperson be appointed or an election conducted for the position if the organization's bylaws allow.
"I want to speak with the rest of the executive committee, but I don't think he should be chair any longer," Ober said.
David Patten, chairman of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee, did not return a message seeking comment.
Ritacco also announced he would take a leave of absence from his role as treasurer of Rhode Island Association of Democratic City and Town Chairs, an organization that represents local party leaders in all 39 municipalities in the state. The organization and its officers are displayed on the Rhode Island Democratic Party. The display includes a photograph of Ritacco.
Kate Coyne-McCoy, senior adviser at the Rhode Island Democratic Party, before learning that Ritacco had announced his leave of absence, called for his resignation. She also clarified that the Rhode Island Association of Democratic City and Town Chairs and the Rhode Island Democratic Party are separate organizations.
"We believe that Mr. Ritacco should resign or step aside while these very serious allegations are worked through so as not to cause a distraction from the really critical work being done by the Rhode Island Democratic Party for the people of Rhode Island," Coyne-McCoy said in a statement she read to The Sun and other news outlets.
Mike Niemeyer, a candidate for state Senate District 38 running as a Democrat, issued a statement on Ritacco on Monday afternoon.
"In light of news of Bob Ritacco's indictment by a grand jury for sexual assault, I call on him to resign from the Westerly Democratic Town Committee and any other public offices and leadership positions that he holds. We as a community should always stand in unwavering solidarity with victims of sexual assault. I call on other leaders in the Westerly community to join me in seeking his resignation," Niemeyer said in the statement.
Ritacco served on the Zoning Board of Review for 14 years, including six years as its chairman. He resigned from the board in 2015 after the Town Council conducted private meetings to review his performance. His served as board chairman during part of the tumultuous Copar Quarries of Westerly affair, a time when his candidacy to become executive director of the Westerly Housing Authority became controversial. He removed his name from consideration for the job after accusations of favoritism and cronyism. Ritacco's public life also includes a stint on the Town Council.
In 2014, questions arose about Ritacco's business practices when it was discovered that he was marketing himself as an accountant but lacked proper credentials from the state. Signs at his Oak Street office and material on his website were altered prior to a review by state Board of Accountancy. The Oak Street office is in the same building as his family's locally iconic Ritacco's Market.
Ritacco's position as a tax auditor and senior revenue agent for the state Division of Taxation ended in 2007 after he was arrested and charged with falsely reporting a crime in connection with the alleged disappearance of his state-issued laptop computer. The laptop was reported stolen, but later found in the trunk of Ritacco's car. The misdemeanor criminal charge was eventually dismissed after a Superior Court judge determined Ritacco had been charged under the wrong section of state law.
Ritacco is currently listed as internal auditor/accounting officer on the Workforce Solutions of Providence website. The quasi-public agency works on economic and job development with workers and employers and is affiliated with the City of Providence.
Ritacco and his family own several properties in town.
