WESTERLY — Six proposed changes to the Town Charter will appear as questions on the ballot in November following approval by the Town Council earlier this week.
The council, during a meeting on Monday, voted 5-0 to approve both the subject matter and the wording of the questions.
The questions will address the length of Town Council terms and whether to stagger them; excising two currently vacant town staff positions from the charter; a revolving door prohibition that some say is unnecessary; the length of time required to publish financial impact statements prior to bond referendums; and the manner in which an auditing firm is selected to perform an annual review of the town's financial statements.
One of the proposed charter amendments would retain term limits for Town Council members, but establish staggered four-year terms rather than the current two-year terms that all expire at the same time. Council members would not be allowed to serve more than eight consecutive years without taking at least a two-year break under the proposed change, which, if approved, would take effect with the 2024 election. The council terms would be staggered as follows: The four individuals who receive the most votes will serve four years, and the following three will serve for two years.
Councilor Karen Cioffi said that many voters whom she encounters are not aware that the charter includes a term-limit provision and are surprised to learn that she cannot seek reelection because she is currently serving her second consecutive term.
"I am stopped every day by someone who says 'I don't understand why you are not running again.' ... They don't get that there are term limits," Cioffi said.
Two other proposed changes to the charter would eliminate the municipal positions of director of development services and director of public works. Both positions are currently vacant. Proponents of the two changes say most municipal positions should not be mandated by the charter. Instead, they say, the town manager should be allowed to determine most staffing arrangements.
Current Town Manager Shawn Lacey has said he would prefer creating an assistant town manager position instead of the other two positions. Between the two positions, Lacey said, the work of the development services director and the public works director would be accomplished.
Council President Sharon Ahern, who worked with Town Clerk Mary LeBlanc and the town attorney to develop clear language for the questions, encouraged council members to talk with voters about the questions.
Ahern and others have been particularly focused on the staff positions amendment, saying they are hopeful voters will not incorrectly assume that people will lose their job if the positions are removed from the charter. Some members of the council have said a previous effort to have the positions removed from the charter failed because voters did not understand the question and thought town staff members would lose their jobs.
"We are going to have to talk about this because I don't know how to make this any clearer," Ahern said.
Cioffi agreed. "Hopefully people will read it and see there is a vacant position," Cioffi said.
Another question will ask voters whether a section of the charter should be amended to be consistent with state law. The question targets an anti-revolving door provision that requires former council members to wait at least one year before taking a job working for the town.
Proponents of the amendment say the state Ethics Code, which prohibits revolving door employment except in instances in which the state Ethics Commission permits an exception, is sufficient. Opponents of the amendment say that the charter provision is intended to go a step further than the state Ethics Code, establishing a higher standard in Westerly.
"No one is going to hop off the council and go to work for the town anyway — this makes it consistent with state law," Ahern said.
Voters will also be asked to amend the charter to reduce from 60 to 30 the number of days prior to a bond referendum that the town must publish a financial impact statement on proposed bonds in a local newspaper and on the municipal website. The change would result in statements being issued closer to the vote when voters are more likely to be considering how they will vote, Ahern said. The change was requested by LeBlanc.
The final proposed charter amendment would revise the charter's language related to the annual audit of the town's financial records. The proposed new language would require conducting an annual bid process to select the accountancy firm to conduct the audit. Officials said the new language would also describe how the audit should be conducted.
The current charter language requires the town to hire a new auditing firm at least every five years and also states that the audit can be performed by an accountant or the state Bureau of Auditors. The state Bureau of Auditors clause would be removed under the proposed amendment. The amendment was proposed by Finance Director Dyann Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.