WESTERLY — The Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition is offering its assistance to the public school district.
During a recent presentation to the School Committee, two of the coalition's members described their organization's work and achievements, and said they stand ready to serve as a resource for teachers, administrators and students.
"We are here and we want to be part of the solution in terms of our town embracing what is happening in real time in terms of how to be better around complicated elements of race, culture and even class," said April Dinwoodie, one of the coalition's founding members.
The coalition grew out of weekly protests on the Westerly post office steps on High Street that started shortly after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Continuing since then, the protests are believed to be the longest running ones in the state, Dinwoodie said.
The presentation by Dinwoodie and Leslie Dunn, also a founding member of the coalition, highlighted the coalition's goals: embracing the community "by honoring and celebrating the presence of our many cultures and ethnicities; educating "our community, specifically town leadership, on racism and what biases are, and how they negatively affect individuals and the community as a whole"; and empowering "local civic, political, and business leaders, current and future, to work proactively to prevent racism and bias as well as address issues that arise in real time."
Coalition members have been consistent in their insistence that the Sunday protests always be peaceful.
Dinwoodie and Dunn both noted that the weekly gatherings are more than just standing around with signs. Instead, the weekly events are a way to meet people from a cross section of races, generations and backgrounds. Music, story telling and art projects are common features of the protests.
"We want to honor and celebrate our many cultures and ethnicities," Dinwoodie said.
Dunn encouraged those who are curious to stop by the protests that occur weekly on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who attend can share their own experience or simply observe. Those with questions are encouraged to seek answers, Dunn said.
"What are the things you don't understand about why we are still there? It's a great opportunity to be community with each other," Dunn said.
The protests gave rise to the establishment of the coalition, which has so far also facilitated community conversations in partnership with Westerly Library, youth group events, book discussions and developed a resource library. The coalition also counts Mystic & Noank Library and the United Theatre as community partners.
Members of the coalition were instrumental in the Town Council establishing a multiculturalism committee and have contributed to the School Committee's discussion of race and its move toward having an equity audit performed to identify potential barriers that impede students' ability learn and grow in the school system. The coalition also worked actively to oppose a proposed state law that would have prohibited teaching "divisive concepts" in public schools in the state.
The education component of the coalition's work involves teaching about racial bias and its negative consequences, development of position papers, and working with local media. The coalition's weekly newsletter is sent to 150 people and is looked at as a way to help gauge interest and membership levels.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy noted that more than 20% of the students in Westerly identify as people of color. She thanked Dinwoodie, Dunn and the coalition.
"I love your approach. It's very positive and engaging and that is refreshing," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
School Committee member Rebecca Fowler agreed, saying the coalition stands in contrast to the conduct of some others.
"There's been a lot of anger so I'm glad you are so open and welcoming," Fowler said.
The coalition, Dinwoodie and Dunn said, is committed to supporting the community.
"We know the only way for this to work is through connecting and talking in a productive and loving manner," Dinwoodie said.
