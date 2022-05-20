MYSTIC — When Mystical Toys closed for good at the end of last season and the building was sold, it left a void on the corner of East Main and Cottrell streets, just east of the famous Mystic River Bascule Bridge.
Owners of the Whaler’s Inn, which acquired the building last fall, have long-term redevelopment plans at the site, but a partnership ahead of the summer season is providing an opportunity for local residents and visitors alike to learn more about the history of the bridge, grab a brochure to Mystic area happenings, or pick up a keepsake and other Mystic-specific apparel.
It’s a testament to the dedication of the Whaler’s Inn and its team to being good business partners, Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce Director Bruce Flax said, but more importantly it provided an unexpected opportunity for the chamber and specialty start-up apparel retailer Just Mystic to bring a historical exhibit and Mystic-focused gift shop to the bridge for the the 100th anniversary of the Mystic Bridge.
“As they say, timing is everything, and with the sale and redevelopment of this spot, there were no plans to use it in the coming season,” Flax explained. “Work can be done on the back half of the building, but there was plenty of space in front and so we were able to use the front portion to open the visitor’s center.
“It’s a great opportunity to really show off some of these great photographs and artwork of the bridge, and to encourage people to stop in and learn more about this historic site,” he added.
Walking into the site of the former Mystical Toys shop, which for years attracted visitors young and old with an assortment of novelty items, the front half of the store now features a more open, split-business with sibling entrepreneurs Robert Nelson and Amanda Cummings, founders of the shop Just Mystic, which provides a range of quality Mystic-labeled apparel, including bags, hats, shirts, beach gear and more.
Nelson said the new business, which only recently launched, developed from an idea that came to the siblings last summer during several trips to visit their parents, who are Mystic residents. After looking at tourist destinations around southern New England, including Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod and Narragansett, they realized there was an untapped market in town for simple-but-quality local apparel.
“There were a number of communities in other locations that were represented well, but that marketing concept wasn’t something that had been picked up here,” Nelson said. “Our goal is simple, and that is to provide simple, clean and classic Mystic-branded apparel.”
The business is already fully operational online, JustMystic.com, and on Instagram, @JustMysticShop, and the temporary storefront will provide the store with a temporary home for the summer while the search continues for a more permanent storefront, Cummings said.
“Right now, we are excited to continue what we are doing and are looking to build up our brand,” Cummings said.
Just behind Just Mystic, the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce in partnership with several local organizations opened a new visitor’s center in the past week that will serve as an added stop for visitors to enjoy and learn about the history of the Mystic bridge.
The wall-to-wall exhibit, which includes numerous historical photos of the bridge from the first car crossing to recent renovations and artistic photographs, will guide people through an interactive tour of its history. The tour is available through a newly designed Bridge Anniversary app now available for most iPhone and Android devices.
“There is so much history here, and already we’ve received feedback from people who said they came in and learned things they never knew, even those who have lived here their whole lives,” Flax said.
The new app includes a variety of on-the-go options and can let users search by business type, restaurant or use an interactive map, but will also include the “Bridge Trail” this summer, a separate feature that will launch on May 27 and includes limited-time Bridge Anniversary items, promotions and offers from 50 area businesses.
Flax said the chamber, in partnership with the Mystic River Historical Society, will also be selling a 56-page commemorative booklet produced by the historical society that honors the long history and beauty of the Mystic River Bascule Bridge.
All these components are part of the larger season-long build-up to a fireworks display and commemorative celebration scheduled for Oct. 15 and sponsored by Foxwoods, Flax noted. Proceeds from product sales will hep to sponsor the event, as well as four separate $4,000 scholarships to be awarded by Foxwoods to a student of Westerly, Stonington, Ella T. Grasso Southeastern Technical and Fitch high schools.
With the bridge serving as crossing to an estimated 11,800 cars and even more pedestrians each day — as many as 1.8 million cars over the summer season — Flax said he anticipates heavy use of the center.
“There are potentially tens of thousands of people who could come in over the summer, and it gives an opportunity to showcase our downtown community in a way that will really bring positive attention to Mystic.”
