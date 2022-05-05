RICHMOND — Voters have rejected the proposed 2022-23 budget for the Chariho Regional School District a second time, voting decisively Thursday against a revised plan that, while less than was rejected in April, still requested a 0.96% increase over current spending.
With the second failed referendum, school officials are staring down the likelihood of having to operate off a zero increase budget — and administrators have warned that reducing the budget an additional $500,000 to get to that point will most certainly mean cutting district staff at this point.
Voters denied the requested $55.23 million spending plan by an 1,162 to 991 measure on Thursday. The second referendum drew a higher turnout, but that failed to change results as the divide remained steady.
While Charlestown voters overwhelming supported the measure, 380 to 170, Richmond voters rejected the budget 474 to 349, and Hopkinton residents were even less open to the idea of an increase with voters rejecting the measure 518 to 262.
Under the Chariho Act, the School Committee has 15 days to hold a meeting and determine whether to adopt a revised budget. Any revised budget could then be submitted within 30 days for approval at referendum.
“If, however, a budget is not adopted by the regional school committee and approved by the voters before July 1 of each year, then the regional school committee shall operate the regional school district in accordance with the provisions of section 16-2-23 of the general laws, and the member towns shall make payments to the regional school district, based upon the amounts appropriated for the support of the schools by the member towns in the preceding fiscal year,” the Act states.
