When voters in Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton head to the polls to decide whether to approve the Chariho School Committee’s proposed 2023-24 operating budget, school officials are hoping for a different result than a year ago.
If residents once again vote against the proposed spending plan that includes a 1.74% increase or $57.13 million in taxpayer liability to the three Chariho towns — an estimated $43.37 million in liability after applying the anticipated state aid — it could leave the district with difficult decisions to make, including looking at potential class sizes and programming.
Voters in Chariho towns are asked to cast their vote at referendum Tuesday, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eligible voters may cast their ballots at Charlestown Town Hall, Richmond Town Hall and Hopkinton Town Hall.
“The rate of inflation over the past two years has been at 5% and 6%, and we are coming forward with a request that is under 2% as an aggregate,” Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said. “The reality is we simply cannot continue to operate with these rising costs without any additional funding.”
The proposal was approved in a 9-1 School Committee vote with Richmond representative Kathryn Colansante opposed, Hopkinton representative Polly Hopkins abstaining and Richmond representative Clay Johnson absent. If passed at referendum, the budget presented would require a 1.67% increase in contribution from Charlestown taxpayers, a 1.47% increase in Richmond and a 2.07% increase in Hopkinton.
District administrators have prepared a “Frequently Asked Questions” document for voters, which is available on the Chariho Regional School District website at chariho.k12.ri.us.
Picard defended the work that went into the budget, saying the process had remained transparent and School Committee members conducted a thorough review to avoid having the district’s budget fail for a second straight year. For members of the School Committee, which includes previous critics such as Charlestown representative Tyler Champlain, who voted against last year’s budget proposal before offering his support to the 2023-24 version, the hope is the request is to avoid a repeat of a year ago.
Voters in Hopkinton and Richmond last April voted handily to reject two separate proposals for the 2022-23 school year. The first budget, which included $1.07 million in new spending was rejected, 1,062 to 815. When the School Committee returned to the public with a further reduced proposal amount to just a 0.96 a month later, the proposal was once again rejected, 1,162 to 991.
In a message to the School Committee and public on March 14, Champlain urged residents to consider reversing course and supporting the budget this year. He said that he had reviewed all books and many expenses remaining were fixed operational or staff costs that could not be reduced.
“Last year, I stood up there and fought against you guys, fought against the budget. There were reasons for that and community members felt unheard,” he said. “We are here now and this is what we’re doing.”
Hopkins and other vocal opponents, including former Richmond Republican Chairwoman Louise Dinsmore and Hopkinton Town Council Vice President Scott Bill Hirst, have remained adamant that they would not support any increases until a third-party audit is conducted. They have also asked School Committee members to consider families who are already struggling to make ends meet.
In a message at the end of the School Committee’s March 14 meeting, Picard said she understands the challenges facing taxpayers but that the requested increase represents a lean budget that taxpayers should be willing to support.
“I know that everyone will leave here and tell the taxpayers how to vote for the budget, and you do have a right to do that,” Picard said. “When you go to the polls, be sure to look at a student and say, ‘This is what they deserve and need,’ and that’s how you vote. Just think about the fact that our kids are worth it. They are worth it.”
