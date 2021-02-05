NORTH STONINGTON — After two terms as the town’s first selectman and nearly a decade working on town boards and committees, Michael Urgo is planning to step away from public office.
Urgo announced Friday that he would not seek reelection in November and would not be running for any other elected board, a decision he said was made as he seeks to spend more time with his family and to encourage other leadership to come forward and share its ideas prior to the 2021 local election. He said he is also hopeful that the early announcement will aid the community in its transition to new leadership.
“The experience I’ve had has been both rewarding and challenging in many ways, but I feel like I have been able to accomplish a lot and think that it’s time for me to step away and give someone else an opportunity,” Urgo said.
A proponent of term limits, Urgo said he believes it is critical for communities to inject new leadership into government operations. He said having “new blood” helps to provide unique and different solutions to community issues, as well as encouraging open communication and resident participation in local politics.
For the 43-year-old, who owns the Farmers Insurance Agency on Norwich-Westerly Road, stepping away will also give him an opportunity to spend more time with his family and enjoy evenings with his teenage children before they move out of the house and begin establishing their own lives.
Urgo and his wife, Jen, have two children: 16-year-old Michael and 13-year-old Abby. Michael will be a junior at Wheeler High School in the fall and Abby will join him as a freshman.
“It will be a different experience to have evenings free again, but it’s something I think I might be able to get used to,” he joked.
Formerly a member of the town’s Board of Finance, Urgo was given the opportunity to show what he could do in a leadership role when he was named chairman of the School Modernization Building Committee, which aided with the planning and oversight of renovations to the town’s school facilities.
Urgo made the jump to first selectman in 2017 when, while running as an independent endorsed by the Democrats, he defeated Republican Asa Palmer to earn the town’s top elected position. He said at the time he felt called to serve when no one else had stepped up as a viable candidate.
He had considered serving just one term, but ultimately decided to seek reelection in 2019 and defeated Republican challenger Brett Mastroianni to retain the position.
During his time as first selectman, Urgo said he has been proud to “be part of a great and growing team” at North Stonington Town Hall that moved the town forward in developing solutions, including completion of the school renovation project, repairing and reopening the Boombridge Road bridge, working to promote community unity and equality during a turbulent 2020 in the U.S., and providing a central communication point and maintaining operations during the pandemic.
The work is far from done, however. Urgo said he plans to continue to work hard with other community leaders to find tenants for the now vacant North Stonington Education Center, as well as continue to move forward with efforts to attract businesses and grow the town’s grand list.
“My job is not done yet, and there is still a lot on our collective plate to handle this year,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated town staff and elected officials, and to build on what the town has accomplished over the past few years.”
Once his term comes to an end, Urgo said he plans to return to more hands-on volunteerism in the community and will look to find another opportunity in leadership, whether it be for a nonprofit group or other private organization.
“I have always enjoyed serving, and while I am not yet certain what the future will bring, I still expect to be very involved in the local community,” he said.
